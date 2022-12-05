ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD: 18 people arrested in retail-store swarm thefts case

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

LAPD: 18 people arrested in retail-store swarm thefts case 00:18

Police said 18 people have been arrested in connection to a string of retail thefts at four Los Angeles stores last week.

The suspects are between 15 and 20 years old. LAPD officials say suspects swarmed stores in four organized thefts wearing hoodies and masks and ran out with armfuls of merchandise last week.

Police say merchandise stolen Thursday and Friday was worth $23,000.

The suspects were facing charges of organized retail theft and grand theft, LAPD said.

The thefts on Thursday and Friday targeted shoe and clothing retail chain stores, police said. Three are located in Los Angeles and one in Paramount.

Police said the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the stores. Eight vehicles were impounded.

Officers said the same ring may be linked to 14 other recent robberies, in which approximately $90,000 worth of merchandise was lost.

The investigation was ongoing.

