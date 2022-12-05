Read full article on original website
MLB
Winter Meetings activity sets up Pirates' to-do list
PITTSBURGH -- Well, that was an action-packed last couple of days, now wasn’t it?. With Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade prior to the Winter Meetings, the Pirates’ brass arrived in San Diego as one of the talks of the town. Reynolds might not have been moved over the last couple of days, but between a pair of free-agent signings, the Rule 5 Draft and the winning of the inaugural Draft Lottery, the festivities will end with the Pirates having made a fair amount of headlines.
MLB
Giants will stay busy after Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- An eventful Winter Meetings came to a disappointing end for the Giants, who learned early Wednesday morning that top free-agent target Aaron Judge would be returning to the Yankees. Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay in New York, a source told MLB.com’s Mark...
MLB
Winter Meetings' Tech Expo brings in the vanguard of player development
SAN DIEGO -- Those seeking the thrill, or terror, of standing in the batter’s box and facing a 99 mph fastball from Gerrit Cole or a gnarly splitter from Shohei Ohtani can achieve that reality via new technology from Trajekt, a robotic machine capable of replicating every MLB pitcher.
MLB
Cards leave Winter Meetings with top target in tow
SAN DIEGO -- There were plenty of massive deals pulled off at the Winter Meetings, with Aaron Judge and Trea Turner nabbing $300-plus million contracts and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion Justin Verlander jumping from the Astros to the Mets. Willson Contreras might have had...
MLB
A's happy with progress made at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Adding versatility to the roster is a main focus for the A’s this offseason and they came away from the Winter Meetings with a pair of signings that addressed those needs. The A’s reached agreements with utility infielders Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz, a source told...
MLB
Where do Dodgers go from here as Winter Meetings end?
SAN DIEGO -- The Dodgers have made significant splashes in each of the last three offseasons, but president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and company have been quiet this winter, at least for now. Coming into the Winter Meetings this week, the Dodgers were linked to just about every top...
MLB
Ng, Marlins still targeting upgrades at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Marlins have been quiet through the first two days of the Winter Meetings, but not for lack of trying. General manager Kim Ng on Tuesday night confirmed the club targeted free-agent center fielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger (Cubs), first baseman Josh Bell (Guardians) and left-hander Andrew Heaney (Rangers).
MLB
Where do Yanks stand after Winter Meetings?
SAN DIEGO -- The Yankees were not ready to ponder life without Aaron Judge, to the point where general manager Brian Cashman grew visibly uncomfortable discussing that possibility during this week’s Winter Meetings. Retaining the superstar right fielder was the organization’s top priority, yet only the first step of its offseason plan.
MLB
What's next for Phillies after busy Winter Meetings?
SAN DIEGO -- If you wondered how the Phillies would respond to their 2022 National League championship season, they answered with a flurry of moves this week at the Winter Meetings. First, Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal Monday. Second, Taijuan Walker agreed to a four-year, $72...
MLB
As Winter Meetings wrap, Angels 'still want to do more'
SAN DIEGO -- The Angels continued their busy offseason this week at the Winter Meetings, as they filled another need by signing a potential closer in right-handed reliever Carlos Estévez on Monday. It was the fourth notable addition for the Angels this offseason, as they also inked lefty Tyler...
MLB
Royals stand pat at Winter Meetings. Here's why
SAN DIEGO -- The Royals did not make any major moves at these Winter Meetings, nor were they expected to. For Kansas City right now, the biggest developments are taking place beneath the surface, as first-year manager Matt Quatraro gets to know his players more deeply and the club assembles a big league coaching staff and player development staff with a special emphasis on improving its pitching in the near and long terms.
MLB
'We're on the upswing': O's wrap key Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Orioles general manager Mike Elias called his time at the 2022 Winter Meetings this week a “very productive trip” and “a lot of fun.” The team didn’t need to make a plethora of free-agent signings and trades in a small window for that to be the case.
MLB
Not done yet: Mets to seek more after busy Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Mets came to the Winter Meetings needing to remake their roster, so it came as little surprise to the baseball world when they did precisely that. The first team to strike a significant deal at the Meetings, the Mets agreed to terms with Justin Verlander on a two-year contract shortly after touching down in San Diego. They only kept adding from there, netting José Quintana to supplement their rotation and Brooks Raley for the bullpen.
MLB
D-backs gain clarity from Winter Meetings discussions
SAN DIEGO -- The D-backs' front office left the Winter Meetings without having made any moves, but they did make headway in determining how their players are valued by other teams and what it will take to land certain free agents. Now, they return to Phoenix to sort through it...
MLB
Padres close out Winter Meetings with late-night Preller-palooza
SAN DIEGO -- Trea Turner is a Phillie. Aaron Judge is a Yankee. But the Padres had a Plan X. An eventful week at their hometown Winter Meetings culminated late Wednesday night with news that Xander Bogaerts had agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with San Diego. That deal, which is pending a physical, has not yet been confirmed by the team.
MLB
Blue Jays lay groundwork for bigger moves at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- It was a quiet week for the Blue Jays at the Winter Meetings, as they entered and exited without making a move. There’s plenty of offseason left, of course. And the Blue Jays got an early start by trading Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners for reliever Erik Swanson and lefty pitching prospect Adam Macko on Nov. 16, though that only relocated a need instead of eliminating one. More will come, of course, so it’s a matter of when Toronto will enter a fast-moving market.
MLB
Outfield glut expands D-backs' trade options
SAN DIEGO -- Another day, another rumor involving the D-backs at the MLB Winter Meetings. One day after the D-backs were linked to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported that the club has discussed a trade with the A's involving catcher Sean Murphy. •...
MLB
Sox close Meetings with two big moves, one departure
SAN DIEGO -- The Winter Meetings started slowly for the Red Sox, but then they ended in a frenzy, with the club adding two key new players but losing a franchise cornerstone. On Wednesday morning, the Sox reached agreement on a two-year, $32 million deal with veteran closer Kenley Jansen.
MLB
Marlins preach patience after quiet Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Though progress was made at the Winter Meetings, Marlins general manager Kim Ng won't be satisfied when she hops on her cross-country flight back to South Florida. Miami was active in the Rule 5 Draft and completed its Elieser Hernandez/Jeff Brigham trade with the Mets by acquiring...
MLB
Dodgers look to craft new outfield after Belli's exit
SAN DIEGO -- A day after Trea Turner reportedly signed an 11-year deal with the Phillies, the Dodgers lost another key piece of the roster on Tuesday as Cody Bellinger is headed to the Cubs on a one-year deal, a source told MLB.com. “I’m excited for Cody. He was very...
