Related
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Has a Harsh Suggestion for How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Should Be Punished Over Bombshell Docuseries
Royalists are foaming at the mouth just waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to premiere. They are ready to criticize the Sussexes at every turn, but Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell wants to be heard ahead of the drama. He went to the thorn in the Sussexes’ side, Piers Morgan, to share his thoughts on what King Charles III should do about his son and daughter-in-law. “You take away the titles, I agree with you, you do,” Burrell said on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “They don’t want to be members of the royal family, so why should they...
Samantha Markle's Daughter Ashleigh Hale Speaks Out For First Time, Says She Stopped Talking To Her Mom Due To Her Behavior Toward Meghan Markle
Samantha Markle — who is Meghan Markle's half-sister — was mentioned in Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday, December 8. In the documentary, Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh Hale, who was later adopted by her paternal grandparents, revealed she connected with her mom in 2007, but things later took a turn for the worse. "After the news first broke Samatha pretty quickly began expressing a lot of angry words about Meg towards me," Hale said. "What was communicated to me was maybe some resentment, and it felt like no matter what I said, you...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Freddie Prinze Jr., Chevy Chase, Billy Ray Cyrus Board Animated Christmas Movie ‘Glisten and the Merry Mission’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Billy Ray Cyrus, Chevy Chase and Freddie Prinze Jr. have boarded the voice cast of animated Christmas movie “Glisten and the Merry Mission.” Co-produced by Build-A-Bear Entertainment and Foundation Media, the feature also stars Michael Rappaport, Morgan Simianer, Tim Johnson Jr and Reginald VelJohnson. The film is led by five-time Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, six-time Grammy-winning singer Dionne Warwick and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (“Avatar: The Way of Water”). The project is the first animated Christmas feature for Build-A-Bear, and is based on the company’s best-selling Holiday plush collection. “Glisten and the Merry Mission” follows a young elfling Marzipan (voiced by Bliss)...
Zoey Deutch On Her New Movie "Something From Tiffany's," Filming In NYC, And Auditioning For "The White Lotus"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
Apple debuts first trailer for ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’ [Watch]
Apple TV+ released the trailer for its upcoming animated short “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse,” an adaptation of the 2019 bestseller from Charlie Mackesy, which won the Book of the Year award from British chain Waterstones. Its debut on December 25 positions it well for nominations in the Best Animated Short Oscar race. The children’s fable was produced by J.J. Abrams and Cara Speller, a producer on “Ant-Man” and “Rocket & Groot” animated series, as well as “Love, Death, & Robots.” Woody Harrelson is an executive producer. The voice cast includes Jude Coward Nicoll (the boy), Tom Hollander...
Detroit News
'Empire of Light' celebrates the power of film to heal lost souls
Olivia Colman delivers an alternately delicate and ferocious performance as a cinema manager in "Empire of Light," a tender, tear-soaked valentine to the ineffable joys of moviegoing. Colman plays Hilary, a quiet, rather dowdy woman living in an unnamed seaside town in England in the 1980s. As "Empire of Light"...
Detroit News
'Spoiler Alert' buffs out its quirks in favor of sitcom sheen
The spoiler in the moderately charming gay rom-com "Spoiler Alert" isn't as spelled out as it is in the title of the book it's based on, "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies." So if that's a spoiler, apologies, dear reader. "Spoiler Alert" is a sweet, small story that desperately wants to...
