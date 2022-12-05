ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

Mothers’ Milk Bank of Montana asking for help with donations

MISSOULA, MT- The Mothers’ Milk Bank of Montana is asking for help filling their shelves. They posted to Facebook saying they have six nearly empty freezers. They serve a very large area including Montana, Idaho, Washington, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota. Mothers’ Milk Bank serves 12 hospitals with...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

2023 Montana legislative session only 25 days away

HELENA, Mont. - 589 bills were sent to the governors office in the 2021 legislative session. That's an average of 7 bills a day from the last time they met. We spoke with both sides of the aisle to see what it takes to get it all done in a timely manner.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

American Prairie Distributes More Bison to Tribal Nations

American Prairie is pleased to announce it has relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd in north central Montana to Native Nations in Montana and Washington State. As part of the nonprofit’s ongoing work to return bison to their native lands, it has now distributed more than 500 bison to tribal and conservation herds around the country.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Western Agricultural Research Center Seeks Funding for New Facility

CORVALLIS, Mont. - The Western Agricultural Research Center is half way to their $300,000 fundraising goal, which is needed to get the allocated $1.2 million from the state for their new facility. "There has not been major investment in this for about a century. It's what farmers need in this...
MONTANA STATE

