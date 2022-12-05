Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Mothers’ Milk Bank of Montana asking for help with donations
MISSOULA, MT- The Mothers’ Milk Bank of Montana is asking for help filling their shelves. They posted to Facebook saying they have six nearly empty freezers. They serve a very large area including Montana, Idaho, Washington, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota. Mothers’ Milk Bank serves 12 hospitals with...
Fairfield Sun Times
2023 Montana legislative session only 25 days away
HELENA, Mont. - 589 bills were sent to the governors office in the 2021 legislative session. That's an average of 7 bills a day from the last time they met. We spoke with both sides of the aisle to see what it takes to get it all done in a timely manner.
Fairfield Sun Times
American Prairie Distributes More Bison to Tribal Nations
American Prairie is pleased to announce it has relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd in north central Montana to Native Nations in Montana and Washington State. As part of the nonprofit’s ongoing work to return bison to their native lands, it has now distributed more than 500 bison to tribal and conservation herds around the country.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Department of Transportation gives winter driving tips after eight plows were hit so far this winter
HELENA, Mont. - So far this winter, eight snow plows have been hit in Montana. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is giving drivers a reminder to not crowd the plow as they hit the roads this winter. “Each of these hits takes a plow and a driver out of...
Fairfield Sun Times
Western Agricultural Research Center Seeks Funding for New Facility
CORVALLIS, Mont. - The Western Agricultural Research Center is half way to their $300,000 fundraising goal, which is needed to get the allocated $1.2 million from the state for their new facility. "There has not been major investment in this for about a century. It's what farmers need in this...
Fairfield Sun Times
Democrats align with aspects of Gianforte’s budget, push for more help for working families
Money illustration (Photo via Pixabay | Public Domain). Leaders from the Montana Democratic party praised aspects of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget, like the child tax credit and property tax relief, but said his plans don’t go far enough to offer long-term relief. House Minority Leader Kim Abbott...
Comments / 0