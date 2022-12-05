ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

streakingthelawn.com

UVA Basketball Mailbag: Ryan Dunn as a starter, shooting woes, and most intriguing defensive lineups

Following a pair of close wins for the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday and the James Madison Dukes on Tuesday, I figured it’d be a good time for another mailbag. So, I took to Twitter and gathered the best questions from the Wahoo fanbase in order to address any and all wonderments you could be having about this team right now.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Virginia Football Players Decision

The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose final season ended early due to the tragic Charlottesville shooting. Per Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, UVA athletic director Carla Williams confirmed the NCAA approved the school's request. Virginia canceled the final two games after three players, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, were shot and killed on Nov. 13.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s tough win over James Madison

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team pulled out another closer-than-comfortable victory tonight, this time against the James Madison Dukes to the tune of a 55-50 final score. With the win, we’ve got five takeaways for the Wahoos moving forward. Reece Beekman’s hamstring injury changes the equation. When...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia Basketball versus James Madison GAME THREAD

What problems did Florida State expose for UVA basketball?. Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!. • Virginia is 7-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20. • UVA is 7-0 for the sixth time in the past nine seasons. •...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after the win over James Madison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark scored 17 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, to hep No. 3 Virginia beat James Madison 55-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers remain perfect (8-0), even though they lose starting guard Reece Beekman to a right hamstring injury early in the first half. Virginia head coach TonyBennett spoke to the media after the win.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
aseaofred.com

Where was Liberty’s football attendance ranked this year and how did it compare to other schools?

Liberty football’s average home attendance was 20,954 in 2022, that’s the highest average attendance number in school history. This also continues a trend of increased average attendance since joining the FBS ranks. In 2018, Liberty averaged 16,282 fans each game. That number rose to 18,272 in 2019. Of course, the numbers were down in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, and in 2021 it was 17,608.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show

Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

BUCK Squad reacts to new police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, Michael Kochis, is making his vision for the job known to the city. This includes addressing crimes involving firearms, and an area anti-violence group reacts. "It's basically a pandemic, damn near as bad as COVID, around the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia

BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA

