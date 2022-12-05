Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Basketball Mailbag: Ryan Dunn as a starter, shooting woes, and most intriguing defensive lineups
Following a pair of close wins for the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday and the James Madison Dukes on Tuesday, I figured it’d be a good time for another mailbag. So, I took to Twitter and gathered the best questions from the Wahoo fanbase in order to address any and all wonderments you could be having about this team right now.
Augusta Free Press
The end of mover-blocker? Bennett seems to be moving Virginia away from base offense
I never thought I’d find myself missing the mover-blocker, but after Virginia’s last two slogs – 62 points in a win against one-win Florida State, 55 last night against JMU – well, here we are. I don’t have data to back me up on this, but...
Breaking: Virginia Football Players With Expiring Eligibility Granted Extra Year By NCAA
The Virginia football team's decision to cancel the final two games of its season following the death of three players last month made sense. But at the time, it also appeared to abruptly end the careers of the team's seniors. Now, the NCAA has come through with some relief for those players. Greg ...
Sports World Reacts To Virginia Football Players Decision
The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose final season ended early due to the tragic Charlottesville shooting. Per Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, UVA athletic director Carla Williams confirmed the NCAA approved the school's request. Virginia canceled the final two games after three players, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, were shot and killed on Nov. 13.
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s tough win over James Madison
The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team pulled out another closer-than-comfortable victory tonight, this time against the James Madison Dukes to the tune of a 55-50 final score. With the win, we’ve got five takeaways for the Wahoos moving forward. Reece Beekman’s hamstring injury changes the equation. When...
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Basketball versus James Madison GAME THREAD
What problems did Florida State expose for UVA basketball?. Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!. • Virginia is 7-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20. • UVA is 7-0 for the sixth time in the past nine seasons. •...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after the win over James Madison
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark scored 17 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, to hep No. 3 Virginia beat James Madison 55-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers remain perfect (8-0), even though they lose starting guard Reece Beekman to a right hamstring injury early in the first half. Virginia head coach TonyBennett spoke to the media after the win.
aseaofred.com
Where was Liberty’s football attendance ranked this year and how did it compare to other schools?
Liberty football’s average home attendance was 20,954 in 2022, that’s the highest average attendance number in school history. This also continues a trend of increased average attendance since joining the FBS ranks. In 2018, Liberty averaged 16,282 fans each game. That number rose to 18,272 in 2019. Of course, the numbers were down in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, and in 2021 it was 17,608.
NBC 29 News
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
cardinalnews.org
Liberty professor to become first dean of public health at Appalachian College of Pharmacy; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
WJLA
Spotlight on Charlottesville: Winter Wander at Boar's Head Resort
Explore Charlottesville & Albemarle County This Winter and plan your visit at VisitCharlottesville.org. We begin at Boar's Head Resort where you can't miss their Winter Wander! Make sure to plan your visit and purchase tickets by clicking here:
Virginia horse euthanized after contracting rare form of herpes
A horse in Madison County had to be put down after it contracted a rare form of herpes. Now, the Virginia Department of Agriculture is issuing tips to keep other horses from suffering the same fate.
virginia.edu
‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show
Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
cbs19news
BUCK Squad reacts to new police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, Michael Kochis, is making his vision for the job known to the city. This includes addressing crimes involving firearms, and an area anti-violence group reacts. "It's basically a pandemic, damn near as bad as COVID, around the...
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
Augusta Free Press
Blacksburg man dies from injuries in Monday crash on Route 664 in Augusta County
A Blacksburg man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 in the Sherando area in Augusta County on Monday night. A 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 664 at 8:17 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees, according to Virginia State Police.
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this week
A popular discount store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular discount store chain BJ's Wholesale Club will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Midlothian.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia
BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
