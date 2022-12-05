ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Colombia, U.S. to hold conference on migration in 2023

BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia and the United States will hold a conference in the first quarter of next year to look at measures that would guarantee rights for migrants heading north to the U.S. border, officials from the two countries announced on Friday.

