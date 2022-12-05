Graduate Student Profile: Jacelle Ramon-Sauberan Chronicles Tohono O’odham History at San Xavier District

Read full article on original website
Sion Power Announces Plans to Expand Battery Manufacturing Operations in Tucson, Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Sion Power Corporation, a leading technology developer of next-generation batteries for electric vehicles (EV), today announced plans to expand its existing manufacturing operations in Tucson, Arizona. The planned expansion site is the 111,400-square-foot building at 6950 South Country Club Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005770/en/ Sion Power’s SP-1 expansion site. (Photo: Business Wire)
Could Tucson become “Battery Valley”?
Pima County, Tucson and Sun Corridor have been working to attract more tech heavy businesses, and lately they’ve had a double success in the world of sophisticated batteries.
thisistucson.com
12 Tucson (and Arizona) experiences to gift this holiday season
Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2021 and updated in 2022. With the holiday season in full swing and the end of the year quickly approaching, it can be a little overwhelming to find the perfect present for loved ones. If a present from a big box store isn't cutting it this year, here is a list of 12 local and Arizona-based experiences to gift to native Tucsonans, those flocking here for the holiday season, or even yourself. 🎁
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
Fronteras Desk
Santa Cruz County's sheriff criticizes Ducey's shipping container wall
Gov. Doug Ducey’s plan to stack shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border has been met with criticism — and federal challenges — from the start. But contractors continue to create the makeshift border walls, filling gaps in the existing fence since the project launched back in August.
azbigmedia.com
American Battery Factory brings $1.2B facility, 300 high-paying jobs to Tucson
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Paul Charles, President and CEO of American Battery Factory (ABF), today announced that Tucson, Ariz. has been selected as the site for the first in a planned series of battery cell gigafactories based in the United States. The site will serve as ABF’s official headquarters and will be the country’s largest gigafactory for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells at approximately 2 million square feet, providing an estimated $1.2 billion in capital investment, $3.1 billion in economic impact to the state and accelerating the growth of the clean energy economy across the country. Approximately 300 high-paying jobs will be provided in the first phase of the factory’s opening, scaling up to 1,000 cumulative jobs. Positions include operations, production, scientific and technology jobs including research and development, automation and robotics, executive and other headquarter positions.
thisistucson.com
55 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Dec. 8-11 ❄️📚🎅
Several holiday favorites make their return this weekend and we can hardly wait. Among them: the Fourth Avenue Street Fair will take over the historic street for three days with hundreds of artists, and both the Winterhaven Festival of Lights and Tohono Chul's light show kick off this Saturday. You'll...
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
ABC 15 News
NASA's SOFIA spacecraft to retire in Arizona
TUCSON, AZ — SOFIA is retiring in Arizona!. NASA's SOFIA, which stands for Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, is now retired and heading to the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson. The Boeing 747SP jetliner is expected to make its final flight from NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
Tucson family business shares tamale tips
For nearly 40 years Anita's Street Market has been serving homemade Mexican food. They won best of Tucson recently for Best Tortillas and Empanadas. But this time of year, it's all about tamales.
New culinary experience opens in Tucson
A new culinary experience comes to Tucson where they are making the cooking process a step-by-step experience and allowing customers taste buds to travel around the world.
New gateway to San Xavier Mission in time for Christmas
Two local craftsman have completed a new main gate to San Xavier Mission after hundreds of hours of work.
City of Tucson launches new website to report homeless encampments
The City of Tucson uses a 3 tier system to assess how to deal with the encampment. They are referring residents to shelters and other resources.
arizona.edu
All of Us Research Program UArizona-Banner Announces Seed Project Awardees
The All of Us Research Program University of Arizona-Banner Health is announcing a portfolio of seed project awards that will utilize the program’s expansive dataset to conduct health research. The goal of this All of Us UArizona-Banner research project request was to inform the development of alternative precision health strategies and fuel medical discoveries.
arizona.edu
College Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of its Accreditation in Style
The event, which featured remarks from Dean Guy Reed, MD, MS, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Executive Director of the Phoenix Bioscience Core, David Krietor, honored the hard work and dedication of the faculty, staff and students who have helped the college live up to its mission over the last 10 years.
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
azbex.com
Battery Company to Lease 70 Acres in Pima for Factory
The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote this week on a lease-purchase agreement and incentives package for American Battery Factory, a Utah firm that plans to build a “gigafactory” at the Aerospace and Research Campus south of Tucson International Airport. ABF posted a brief statement to its...
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
2022 Christmas at the Empire Ranch
This Saturday, December 10, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Empire Ranch Foundation welcomes guests to its annual Christmas at the Empire Ranch event in Sonoita. The four hours of festivities include time to stroll, marvel at the decorated Empire Ranch House, sip a bit of holiday cheer, and engage in retail therapy shopping for unique, cowboy-esque gifts. A $10 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
