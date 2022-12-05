ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin takes his job seriously, responds to spectator in tunnel at halftime

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If there is one lesson to be learned from the Steelers' win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, it's to never interrupt head coach Mike Tomlin at halftime.

While Tomlin was in the tunnel walking from end-to-end, he was addressed by a spectator on the side underneath Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As he was reading a paper, Tomlin looked up at the spectator and did not hold back with his response. (WARNING: Graphic language below)

According to the spectator who tried to get Tomlin's attention, he said the suite he was in stands next to the players' walkway. In the video, on the other side looks like another suite of the same kind.

The Steelers were in the middle of a tough matchup with the Falcons, which saw the black-and-gold come out victorious, 19-16. QB Kenny Pickett threw for 197 yards and one TD. While LB T.J. Watt is off to a slow start since returning from an injury, Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick secured the game with a late interception.

Dwain McCann Sr
3d ago

I understand the man has a lot on his mind but I believe the was very ignorant and arrogant of the coach to speak to a fan in that from. Definitely lowered my respect for him.

