The 9 Biggest And Booziest Gifts To Buy At Costco In Eastern Iowa
There is nothing better than getting some kind of alcohol for Christmas. It's even better when that booze comes in a really, really big package. If you're a member at Costco like my wife and I are, you probably have seen some of these massive bottles, boozy advent calendars, or mini kegs of beer that would make great Christmas gifts. For those who aren't members, let me show you.
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Davenport’s Truck Eating Bridge Strikes Again!
We here at Townsquare media get messages about things going on in the QC whenever something bad, funny, or really when anything happens. Mostly because they want us to talk about it. The bridge striking again is a combination of both the bad and the funny. Now we always want...
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar Signed At Speed & Floyd’s Today!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed today!. This Wednesday (December 7th), come out to Speed & Floyd's Collision Repair in Moline and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Junkin' Market Days coming to Davenport this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The "Junkin' Market Days" indoor shopping event is coming to Davenport's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend, according to a news release. The event will take place on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds located at 2815 Locust St.
ourquadcities.com
Happy Joe’s brings back very special parties at arena
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, in conjunction with the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation, is bringing back its annual holiday parties for special needs children on Dec. 7 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco wants this...
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
Design A Beautiful Bookmark For Rock Island Library’s Contest
If you're feeling artsy this week, the Rock Island Library has a contest going on for you. I'm not a very good artist but sometimes I just want to doodle and if you're in the same boat, you can design a bookmark for the Rock Island Public Library's 150th Anniversary Pretty Nifty Bookmark Contest.
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police apprehended
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Rock Island and Bettendorf police was apprehended. Beau Eversoll, 42, was wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He was also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ourquadcities.com
2-car crash damages power pole in Moline
A two-car crash in Moline damaged a power pole and downed some power lines, closing a street in both directions Monday. It happened in the 3900 block of 4th Avenue after 5 p.m. A pickup and a sedan crashed, with the sedan hitting a power pole and sending some power...
Hawkeye and Cedar Falls Native Named Best LB in the Country
All of us in Iowa already knew, but it's nice to make it official. Hawkeye and Cedar Falls, IA native Jack Campbell has been named the winner of the Dick Butkus Trophy, given to the best linebacker in the country. He was given the award just days after he won...
2 people shot, man dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
