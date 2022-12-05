Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Embassy Theatre announces winners from 2022 Festival of Trees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy Theatre announced the winners from the 38th annual Festival of Trees Wednesday. The event represents the theater’s largest fundraising event. The six winners each took home the top spot for a different category:. Best DIY Craftmanship: “The Cardinal,” sponsored by D.O....
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne International Airport website having issues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) If you’ve tried accessing Fort Wayne International Airport’s website at fwairport.com from a desktop or laptop computer you may have waited and waited only to see a blank screen. The airport staff is aware of the issue and is trying to get it fixed....
WANE-TV
Kids, cats collaborate through books at Black Forest Cat Café
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kids gathered at the Black Forest Cat Café Tuesday to read to their favorite felines as part of a literacy campaign. The campaign, Literacy for Companionship, aims to educate and empower children with the skills and confidence necessary to be good readers while helping them understand the importance of showing animals compassion and empathy.
WANE-TV
Salvation Army behind Red Kettle goal; still giving out toys, looking for volunteers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Salvation Army is lagging behind its goal of raising $233,000 by Dec. 24. Right now, it’s raised $47,661.14 of that goal, or just about 20%. “We still have a ways to go,” said Kenyon Sivels, captain of the Allen County...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne adds traffic light at reworked Coldwater, Ludwig area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne implemented a new traffic signal at the intersection of Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway Monday. The new traffic signal will help facilitate traffic in the newly constructed intersection, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department. The signal will only...
WANE-TV
Trine University receives $4M grant for Fort Wayne project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trine University received approval for a $4 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant Monday for an upcoming facility in Fort Wayne. Announced in June, Trine’s Fort Wayne campus will employ 100 faculty and serve nearly 700 students in Trine’s College of...
WANE-TV
Roof collapses after Fort Wayne garage catches fire, spreads to home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person was able to get outside safely after a garage caught fire and then spread to a home in Fort Wayne Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Edsall Avenue. It took firefighters about half an hour to get the fire under control. When they arrived the garage was fully engulfed and the fire had spread to the home through an attached breezeway.
WANE-TV
Former Wayne Township Trustee Richard Stevenson passes away
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A former Wayne Township Trustee who served four terms in the Allen County position has passed away. Current Wayne Township Trustee Austin R. Knox announced the death of Richard A. Stevenson Sr. early Wednesday afternoon. He was 76-years-old. Stevenson held the post from 2007 to 2019....
WANE-TV
New baby box added to fire station in Aboite Township
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new baby box has been added in Fort Wayne at a fire station off Aboite Center Road. A blessing took place Tuesday at Aboite Township Fire Department Station #2. The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey, spoke at the event, along with three others.
WANE-TV
Chambers wants better affordable housing across Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — By 2032, Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers (D, at-large) would like to see affordable housing throughout Fort Wayne. That journey started with an ordinance she introduced last month to incentivize affordable housing development in any part of the city, not just in economic development targeted areas (EDTA).
WANE-TV
WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
WANE-TV
Building the Future: FWCS students leaving impact on community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For most students in high school, their focus is on school, extracurricular activities and hanging out with their friends. But for some students involved in the Fort Wayne Community Schools ANTHIS program, they are leaving a legacy – all while helping their community.
WANE-TV
Here’s how to make sure those large trash items get picked up in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, Ind. – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department has updated the proper procedures for bulk trash collection. Residents who would like the City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department to collect up to three bulk items must schedule the pick-up at least 2 business days prior to their regular garbage day.
WANE-TV
Planners eye rezoned Pontiac Street; facelift would add multi-family housing, landscaped areas
Pontiac Street, located on the southeast side of Fort Wayne, is about to undergo a massive facelift that may take years, but would be transformational. That’s according to Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, who worked on the Southeast Strategy Update as a county council representative. Released last week by the plan...
WANE-TV
Police investigate shooting in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Fort Wayne. Numerous police vehicles were at the scene in the 5200 block of Mount Vernon Park Drive, and authorities had police tape set up along a section of the street. Police at the scene...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in shooting in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a man in connection to a Tuesday morning shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left a man in critical condition. Two men were in a car in the parking lot of Taco Bell on West Jefferson Boulevard when...
WANE-TV
Townhomes proposal adds to growing development outside Huntertown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Townhomes are the latest addition coming to housing development in the area around northwest Fort Wayne and Huntertown. This month, Oakmont Development Company II is proposing to build 74 townhomes on nearly 18 acres on Hathaway Road. The townhomes will be built just north of where Oakmont’s lead developer, Jeff Thomas, is building 322 homes on 165 acres off Bethel Road. Both developments are called Sonora.
WANE-TV
Repave and Resurface: Huntertown is among several getting state money to improve roads
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Last spring, Allen County received $1 million in the first round of state road-funding grants. With that money, along with local money amounting to $1.7 million, the county fixed 25 miles of roads, says Margaret Hershberger, project manager with the Allen County Highway Department.
WANE-TV
“All in Allen” gets a boost from City Council
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — City Council gave the All in Allen comprehensive a do-pass recommendation by a 6-2 vote today. Jason Arp and Russ Jehl voted no, while Sharon Tucker was absent. The plan looks to chart the next 20 years of development in Allen County by attacking...
WANE-TV
Police: Faux gun deal leads to homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenage boy is facing a felony murder charge as an adult in connection to a robbery under the guise of a gun deal that left a 27-year-old man dead late last month, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors...
