ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Embassy Theatre announces winners from 2022 Festival of Trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy Theatre announced the winners from the 38th annual Festival of Trees Wednesday. The event represents the theater’s largest fundraising event. The six winners each took home the top spot for a different category:. Best DIY Craftmanship: “The Cardinal,” sponsored by D.O....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne International Airport website having issues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) If you’ve tried accessing Fort Wayne International Airport’s website at fwairport.com from a desktop or laptop computer you may have waited and waited only to see a blank screen. The airport staff is aware of the issue and is trying to get it fixed....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Kids, cats collaborate through books at Black Forest Cat Café

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kids gathered at the Black Forest Cat Café Tuesday to read to their favorite felines as part of a literacy campaign. The campaign, Literacy for Companionship, aims to educate and empower children with the skills and confidence necessary to be good readers while helping them understand the importance of showing animals compassion and empathy.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne adds traffic light at reworked Coldwater, Ludwig area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne implemented a new traffic signal at the intersection of Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway Monday. The new traffic signal will help facilitate traffic in the newly constructed intersection, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department. The signal will only...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Trine University receives $4M grant for Fort Wayne project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trine University received approval for a $4 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant Monday for an upcoming facility in Fort Wayne. Announced in June, Trine’s Fort Wayne campus will employ 100 faculty and serve nearly 700 students in Trine’s College of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Roof collapses after Fort Wayne garage catches fire, spreads to home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person was able to get outside safely after a garage caught fire and then spread to a home in Fort Wayne Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Edsall Avenue. It took firefighters about half an hour to get the fire under control. When they arrived the garage was fully engulfed and the fire had spread to the home through an attached breezeway.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Former Wayne Township Trustee Richard Stevenson passes away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A former Wayne Township Trustee who served four terms in the Allen County position has passed away. Current Wayne Township Trustee Austin R. Knox announced the death of Richard A. Stevenson Sr. early Wednesday afternoon. He was 76-years-old. Stevenson held the post from 2007 to 2019....
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

New baby box added to fire station in Aboite Township

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new baby box has been added in Fort Wayne at a fire station off Aboite Center Road. A blessing took place Tuesday at Aboite Township Fire Department Station #2. The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey, spoke at the event, along with three others.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Chambers wants better affordable housing across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — By 2032, Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers (D, at-large) would like to see affordable housing throughout Fort Wayne. That journey started with an ordinance she introduced last month to incentivize affordable housing development in any part of the city, not just in economic development targeted areas (EDTA).
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Building the Future: FWCS students leaving impact on community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For most students in high school, their focus is on school, extracurricular activities and hanging out with their friends. But for some students involved in the Fort Wayne Community Schools ANTHIS program, they are leaving a legacy – all while helping their community.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police investigate shooting in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Fort Wayne. Numerous police vehicles were at the scene in the 5200 block of Mount Vernon Park Drive, and authorities had police tape set up along a section of the street. Police at the scene...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Townhomes proposal adds to growing development outside Huntertown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Townhomes are the latest addition coming to housing development in the area around northwest Fort Wayne and Huntertown. This month, Oakmont Development Company II is proposing to build 74 townhomes on nearly 18 acres on Hathaway Road. The townhomes will be built just north of where Oakmont’s lead developer, Jeff Thomas, is building 322 homes on 165 acres off Bethel Road. Both developments are called Sonora.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

“All in Allen” gets a boost from City Council

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — City Council gave the All in Allen comprehensive a do-pass recommendation by a 6-2 vote today. Jason Arp and Russ Jehl voted no, while Sharon Tucker was absent. The plan looks to chart the next 20 years of development in Allen County by attacking...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Faux gun deal leads to homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenage boy is facing a felony murder charge as an adult in connection to a robbery under the guise of a gun deal that left a 27-year-old man dead late last month, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy