Johnson City Press
Kingsport announces new festival: The GOAT
Kingsport city officials announced Wednesday a new arts & crafts festival debuting next spring – The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The three-day festival will be held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
The Tomahawk
Mountain City decks the halls
Residents of Johnson County experienced a busy weekend for the holiday season. Visitors to downtown enjoyed the festivities at the Courthouse while others did some shopping. But for some people, it just isn’t Christmas until the trees and house are lit up, and all ornamentations are in place. For...
Kingsport Times-News
Mickey A. Sykes
KINGSPORT - Mickey A. Sykes, 65, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2022, following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born and raised in the Orebank community. Mickey graduated from Ketron High School in 1975 and went on to work for the Kingsport Press for 26 years before taking an early retirement in the early 2000’s.
Kingsport Times-News
Wrap party at the Kingsport Senior Center
Kingsport Senior Center members embraced the Christmas spirit recently as they spent more than an hour wrapping presents of all shapes and sizes. A dozen volunteers wrapped more than 50 packages in the center’s atrium on Friday and once the work was done, the gifts were delivered to the residents of Kiwanis Towers.
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Luminaries
ELIZABETHTON — The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres Subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same hight at the Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas trees lit up at Sullivan County Courthouse
The rain fell Thursday night, but that didn’t stop the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in historic Blountville as a crowd gathered around to watch the large evergreen next to the Sullivan County Courthouse come to life with lights. Angela Crane, marketing specialist for the Sullivan County Department of Archives...
East TN sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Samuel Carter Day
ELIZABETHTON — This week, the Naval cadets of Elizabethton High School will be observing Samuel P. Carter Military Heritage Day. In recognition of the military heritage of Carter County, all students in the Elizabethton City School System will be greeted each morning with a profile of a currently serving Elizabethton native.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Christmas Parade will start down Elk Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Annual Elizabethton Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton will begin rolling down Elk Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday, much to the delight of good little boys and girls of all ages. The theme of this year’s parade is “Silver Bells” and this year’s grand marshal will be...
Harman Ice move from a 107 years on West Walnut Street gets real as icemakers depart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The crane lifting two massive ice-making machines through the roof at 724 W. Walnut St. Thursday told the story: A century-plus of ice and coal distribution from Harman Ice’s original home ends in just a few weeks. Long a fixture on West Walnut, Harman sold the property to the City […]
wcyb.com
Holiday tours being offered at historic Bristol home
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — This holiday season, you have a chance to see how a family in Bristol, Virginia, may have lived and decorated their home for Christmas in 1873. The historic Pleasant Hill home is located on Johnson Street in Bristol. It's considered one of the oldest houses in the city, and was home to the Wood family.
John Sevier Middle School Principal named TN Principal of the year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Principal of John Sevier Middle School has been named Tennessee Principal of the year. Dr. Kyle Loudermilk was named 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year at the 2022 Excellence in Education ceremony held in Nashville, according to a release. The journey through the Principal of the Year process has been […]
Kingsport Times-News
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City suffragist to be honored with historical marker
Johnson City will honor prominent city suffragist Eliza Shaut White on Sunday with the dedication of a Tennessee state historical marker in front of her former home. The event will take place at 2 p.m. at 611 E. Holston Ave.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Kingsport working to clean up dilapidated properties
There is a perception among some Kingsport residents that the city fails to act quickly against dilapidated property or even tolerates it, depending on who you are or where you live. The city’s performance in property code enforcement demonstrates that nothing could be further from the truth. But this perception...
Kingsport Times-News
Sevier Middle's Loudermilk named Tennessee Principal of the Year
NASHVILLE — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk has been named the 2022-23 Principal of the Year, marking the second year in a row a Kingsport City Schools principal has won the award. “The journey through the Principal of the Year process has been a very humbling and honoring...
Kingsport Times-News
EHS Naval cadets help celebrate Samuel Carter Day in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — This week, the Naval cadets of Elizabethton High School will be observing Samuel P. Carter Military Heritage Day. In recognition of the military heritage of Carter County, all students in the Elizabethton City School System will be greeted each morning with a profile of a currently serving Elizabethton native.
Kingsport Times-News
MECC Promise offers bridge to full two-year tuition
BIG STONE GAP — Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college. Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced on Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands
ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine — Johnson...
