digitalspy.com
Netflix's Bastard Son and the Devil Himself has been cancelled after just one season
Netflix won't be making a second season of The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself. Premiering close to Halloween on the streaming platform, this fantasy drama originated from Sally Green's Half Bad book series, starring Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes and Emilien Vekemans as witches Nathan, Annalise and Gabriel. Despite a...
digitalspy.com
Harry & Meghan series beats The Crown in Netflix ratings
Netflix's Harry and Meghan documentary series has beaten The Crown in ratings. According to viewing figures, 2.4million people tuned in to Netflix to watch the documentary Harry & Meghan on the day of its release (December 8). This means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary more than doubled...
digitalspy.com
X-Men star Hugh Jackman's new show from Rick and Morty boss lands UK launch date
Koala Man, the new animation starring X-Men’s Hugh Jackman, has landed its UK release date. The Disney+ series, which is being produced by Rick and Morty showrunner Justin Roiland, will premiere on the streaming service on January 9. As well as Jackman, the stacked cast includes co-creator Michael Cusack,...
digitalspy.com
Netflix reveals The Circle season 5 cast – including a Big Brother star
Netflix has unveiled the cast of the fifth season of The Circle, and it includes former Big Brother star, Brett Robinson. The Circle is a social experiment and strategic competition series which sees online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way into winning an enormous cash prize as they compete to become the top influencer.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Game of Thrones and True Detective stars' new series as release date is confirmed
HBO has released the first trailer for its new series starring Game of Thrones' Lena Headey and True Detective's Woody Harrelson, revealing a release date of March 2023. Based on the Watergate scandal, White House Plumbers tells the story of Harrelson's E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux's G. Gordon Liddy as they attempt to protect former US president Richard Nixon's presidency but accidentally cause it to collapse.
digitalspy.com
Letitia Wright opens up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of The Silent Twins
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has opened up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of her new film The Silent Twins. Inspired by Marjorie Wallace's book of the same name, the film tells the true story of twins June (played by Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), who later earned the moniker The Silent Twins due to their refusal to communicate with anyone but each other.
digitalspy.com
Final Fantasy 16 confirms official release date, gets potential PC update
Final Fantasy XVI has got an official release date for PlayStation 5. Square Enix dropped a new trailer at The Game Awards, titled 'Revenge', that goes a bit further into the turmoil facing protagonists Clive and Joshua Rosfield. It also reveals some more science-fiction elements into what has appeared to be quite a low-fantasy medieval game so far (minus the whole summoning giant beasties, of course).
digitalspy.com
Celebs Go Dating star Sinitta criticises the show's editing
Celebs Go Dating's Sinitta has blasted the show's editing over social media. An on-and-off former girlfriend of Simon Cowell's for 20 years, it's suggested in the new series that the 'So Macho' singer is still in love with the music mogul— despite him having started a family with her close pal Lauren Silverman.
digitalspy.com
Simon Cowell teases new reality show with former X Factor contestant
Simon Cowell has teased the possibility of a new reality show with former The X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan. Appearing on The One Show last night (December 8) with the singer-songwriter, Cowell was asked by host Alex Jones if there was a "new vehicle to re-feed that pop engine", with the pair hinting that a new show could be in the works.
digitalspy.com
A Spy Among Friends’ saddest scene is even more heartbreaking than you think
A Spy Among Friends' first episode ends with a heartbreaking scene, but the makers of the show have explained the personal connection that makes it sadder than you think. In the scene, Damian Lewis' character watches Guy Pearce's character on stage. As he watches, he starts to cry. However, Pearce's character isn't actually there and it's all in the mind of Lewis' character.
digitalspy.com
Taylor Swift making a big career step with new movie that she has written
Taylor Swift is set to make her feature-length directorial debut with an original script she wrote. The renowned singer-songwriter has teamed up with Searchlight Pictures for the upcoming film, the specifics of which will be announced at a later time. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller....
digitalspy.com
Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford reveals partner's pregnancy
Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford is about to become a dad for the second time, he shared on a recent episode of the show. The Gogglebox star and his wife Paige welcomed son Jimmy back in September 2021, and during yesterday's (December 9) episode of the show, he shared the news of their imminent new arrival with viewers.
digitalspy.com
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio review: Is the new Netflix movie worth a watch?
We've already had one take on Pinocchio this year, but it should already be obvious Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a significant improvement on that soulless Disney live-action remake. A long-gestating passion project for the director, this new take on Pinocchio couldn't be further from the Pinocchio you know. Along...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks reveals if Janine will return after exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. Charlie Brooks has played Janine Butcher on EastEnders since 1999, making a number of exits from and returns to the show over the years. Most recently, Brooks has revealed that Janine is due to leave Walford again, with her final episode to come on Boxing Day. With...
Casting Call: Party people, drone pilots & tough guys needed this week
Productions in the film and television industry have returned, and this page will regularly present job opportunities in front of and behind the camera.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale hints mystery character could return next summer
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale’s executive producer Jane Hudson has hinted that there is a chance that a mystery character could possibly return to the show next summer. In an interview with Digital Spy and other press, the producer opened up about what we can expect from the show in...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Shane Richie addresses Alfie Moon story backlash
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Shane Richie has responded to backlash against Alfie Moon's current storyline. Alfie recently returned to Albert Square as Kat Slater was planning to marry Phil Mitchell, and has been pursuing her to try and revive their relationship. Some people online have painted Alfie as a 'stalker' for his dogged behaviour, and now the actor has talked about why he thinks that is.
digitalspy.com
Law and Order: SVU star says goodbye to the show after 13 seasons
Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. Law and Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish has said goodbye to the show after 13 seasons. The actress, who played Amanda Rollins since 2011, bid farewell in last night’s (December 8) episode, with the detective marrying Sonny (Peter Scanavino) before taking a new job at Fordham University.
digitalspy.com
Daniel Craig lands next lead movie role in Queer adaptation
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Daniel Craig is attached to a movie adaptation of Queer, based on the 1985 novel from William S Burroughs. According to Deadline, director Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All) is currently trying to raise funds for the project, with Justin Kuritzkes penning the screenplay. Craig,...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale reveals first look at 2023 storylines in 12 new spoiler pictures
Saturday, December 31: Jacob feels guilty and tries to make amends with David. Thursday, January 5: Naomi is upset over Rhona's insinuations. Will Rhona back down? And with Naomi now working as Marlon's assistant at The Woolpack, will Marlon feel caught in the middle?
