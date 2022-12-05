ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

AC Podcast 587: They're always watching

By Jeramy Johnson
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7rwl_0jY7lJva00

On this week's episode of the Android Central podcast Shruti Shekar,  Jerry Hildenbrand, Nicholas Sutrich, and Chris Wedel discuss an array of high-profile security concerns involving popular camera apps, the problems surrounding some ad networks, Elon Musk's phone plan, the tragic death of a skunk, and so much more!

LINKS

Security researcher says Eufy has a big security problem

Never, ever put a camera inside your home

Privacy firm reveals that many shopping apps give ad networks access to your phone

Black Friday shoppers warned of fake deals as massive WhatsApp data apparently went on sale

Here's what the Android Central team bought for Cyber Monday

SPONSORS

Rocket Money: Visit RocketMoney.com/ACP to learn more about managing your subscriptions.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy