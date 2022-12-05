Motorola X40 Pro renders leak, hinting at a familiar design

What you need to know

Motorola seems to be working on the X30 Pro successor already.

The Motorola X40 Pro renders hint at a similar design as the X30 Pro.

The flagship device is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

In August, we witnessed the world's first smartphone launch featuring a 200MP primary camera on a smartphone, the Motorola X30 Pro , which launched alongside the foldable Razr 2022 smartphone. Cut to just three months later; we now know what the successor would like.

Thanks to the first possible renders of the alleged Motorola X40 Pro that have surfaced online. The leak comes from tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer , aka OnLeaks, in collaboration with MySmartPrice . It consists of high-quality device renders that look very familiar to the predecessor in terms of design. Hemmerstoffer further hints this could also be known as Motorola Edge 40 Pro in other markets.

The renders showcase a new camera island of the alleged X40 Pro that slightly differs from the previous model. It has a triple camera system enclosed in a square camera module as opposed to a large rectangular one from the X30 Pro. The other nifty detail implies the LED rests alongside the lenses in the module, whereas the X30 Pro had it on the outside.

The new camera island is said to feature a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a new 12MP telephoto camera. This can be a downside if the expected camera specs turn out to be accurate. That's because, as mentioned earlier, the predecessor came with a 200MP primary lens.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice/ OnLeaks)

(Image credit: MySmartPrice/ OnLeaks)

Aside from that, most of the X40 Pro looks identical to the X30 Pro, including the curved screen up front featuring a centered punch-hole display, and the device, on the whole, comes with rounded corners.

The MSP report hints at a 6.67-inch display sitting in a body measuring the thickness of around 8.6mm, excluding the camera module. With it included, the device is said to measure 10.8mm in thickness. The report further hints at a glass back on the alleged Motorola X40 Pro, which could give the device a premium aesthetic.

The other expected specifications with the upcoming flagship smartphone from Motorola include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC underneath, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The MSP report further notes that the Motorola X40 Pro could launch internationally as the Edge 40 Pro, and the first debut of the smartphone is expected to be in China this month.