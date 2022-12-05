Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
New Balance Rainier Boot Is Revealed With Muted Blue Underlays
For the fall and winter 2022, New Balance dug into its archives to bring back a silhouette that aligned with style sensibilities of the seasonal transition: the Rainier boot. Much like the 550 and the 2002R, the brand reintroduced it to the masses via a collaborative capsule with Aimé Leon Dore, and now the 1982 model is being brought back into the spotlight in a muted blue and brown colorway.
hypebeast.com
50 Years of Nike
Nike’s co-founder Bill Bowerman once said, “If you have a body, you are an athlete.” It’s a statement that—for anyone hearing it for the first time—might cause an eyebrow to raise. After all, not all of us possess the natural ability to soar for a tomahawk, jam like LeBron James, execute a forceful running forehand like Serena Williams, or shatter a two-hour marathon barrier like Eliud Kipchoge. The phrase, however, perfectly encapsulates why the brand has garnered so much success in its 50-year-lifespan:
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low "University Red" is Restocking
Throughout the year, has restocked some of its most in-demand sneakers and silhouettes. Releases such as the Nike Dunk Low “Kentucky” and “Syracuse” returned while Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” has revisited shelves twice since its debut in June. Now, the brand is expected to bring back another of its popular university-themed Dunk Lows, this time in “University Red.” Since launching in 2020, it has reached secondary market prices upwards of triple the original retail price.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus Adds a Black and University Blue Colorway to Its Lineup
Is adding yet another color iteration to its popular Sean McDowell design. The Nike Air Max Plus silhouette was originally released in 1998 and was re-released in 2018 for its 20th-anniversary celebration. Now, the shoe continues to gain momentum and popularity. Looking to 2023, the Air Max Plus is arriving...
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Reimagined"
In the early half of 2023, Jordan Brand‘s retro lineup is expected to push out a flurry of captivating colorways, one being the Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined” which has just surfaced by way of early imagery. The classic colorway is a modernized variation of one of Michael Jordan’s most cherished classics that was introduced in 1988: the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement.”
hypebeast.com
Frank Cooke and Saucony's Jazz 81 Collaboration Is Limited to 750 Pairs
Designer Frank Cooke’s got quite the resume. He’s done everything from work at Jordan Brand to assist on a wide variety of high-hype sneaker projects and team up with Nigel Sylvester for a special GO x BBC ICECREAM collab. Now, Cooke (or Cooker, as he’s often known due to his Instagram handle) is back with another story-rich effort: a special take on Saucony’s classic Jazz 81 that’s releasing exclusively at APB.
hypebeast.com
mastermind Japan and Suicoke Get Winter-Ready With a Collaborative BOWER-evabMM Boot
Mastermind Japan and Suicoke hold a slew of collaborative releases under its belt, having united several times over the past decade to set innovative spins on staple footwear models. To close out the year, the duo is joining forces once more to reimagine Suicoke’s BOWER-evabMM boot. The mid-cut silhouette...
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Gets Cozy With Its Out of Office Mule Duo
Virgil Abloh‘s vision continues to be instilled into everything Off-White™ delivers, and this couldn’t ring truer for the House’s latest footwear offering — the Out of Office Mule. While sneakers are a huge part of Off-White™’s identity — both from an in-house and collaborative perspective...
hypebeast.com
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
Zoe Saldana Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Minidress With Matching Pantaboots at ‘Avatar: The Way Of The Water’ South Korea Premiere
Zoe Saldaña brought the sparkles to the premiere of “Avatar: The Way Of The Water” in Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 9. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” and stars Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weave. Saldaña wore a sparkling embellished black minidress from Valentino’s spring 2023 collection. The ensemble featured a semi-sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps, with sequins creating a floral pattern all over. To accessorize, Saldaña opted for an assortment of silver-toned rings with a pair of black studs. Saldaña kept her dark brown...
hypebeast.com
Stella McCartney and Yoshitomo Nara Reveal Second Genderless Capsule
After joining forces with legendary Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara for a Spring/Summer 2021 capsule, Stella McCartney has reunited with the free-spirited visionary for a second round of unisex apparel. This time, the collaboration exudes a liberated, punk demeanor, with a light-hearted edit of collectible ready-to-wear designs and vegan accessories. With...
hypebeast.com
Tyler, the Creator's Converse GLF 2.0 "Verdant Green/Seaport" Is Revealed
Tyler, the Creator is in the next chapter of his ongoing partnership with Converse as he has honed in on growing the catalog of his new GLF. 2.0 sneaker. The silhouette has been dropping at a rather steady pace and has launched in “Brilliant White,” “Oil Green/Bison” and “Curry/Copper Tan” colorways, and now it has resurfaced onto our radar in a new “Verdant Green/Seaport” palette.
hypebeast.com
Alex Moss New York Crafts Globoy Chain for Chief Keef
Shortly after sharing A$AP Rocky’s $322,000 USD GRIM Belt Buckle, Alex Moss of Alex Moss New York has now come together with Chief Keef for a striking new chain. Designed by Chief Keef’s Creative Director, Colorful Mula, the pendant is an impressive iced-out representation of Globoy, the mascot of Glo Gang.
hypebeast.com
Amy Roko and Flipperachi Premiere New Balance 9060-Inspired Track
Launched earlier this year, the New Balance 9060 silhouette has already seen a handful of creative adaptations but nothing like the dedicated track by Saudi rapper Amy Roko and Bahraini artist Flipperachi that dropped this week. Titled “9060”, the song draws a parallel between the trend-setting effect of the New...
hypebeast.com
The adidas Rivalry Low 86 Gears up for the Holidays in Candy Cane Colorway
Looking forward to the holiday season this year, is adding a new colorway to its Rivalry Low 86 lineup. The shoe, which was first introduced in 1986, is arriving in a candy cane colorway later this month. The adidas offering sees the silhouette feature a white leather upper and red...
hypebeast.com
Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022
2022 has been a year full of fashion moments high and low, from the full return of destination shows to the shocking news of Raf Simons closing his renowned eponymous label. But regardless of what moments make us cheer or cry with each passing year, the promise of burgeoning brands always provides a glimmer of creative hope.
hypebeast.com
1017 ALYX 9SM and 999 CLUB Celebrate the Life of Juice WRLD With New Apparel Collab
It’s been three years since the unexpected passing of Juice WRLD, and 1019 ALYX 9SM has just announced that it will be commemorating his life via a new charity-focused apparel capsule alongside the artist’s 999 CLUB imprint. Matthew M Williams‘ luxury label has crafted a duo of long-sleeve...
hypebeast.com
Oakywood Helps You Build the Productivity Station of Your Dreams One Magnet at a Time
Oakywood, a small Polish brand founded by woodworker Mateusz Haberny, looks to reinvent workplace comfort. Following a rebrand, Oakywood introduces its MagSafe collection, a set of wooden desk and office accessories designed to fit within the Apple ecosystem, including an iPhone Stand, an Apple Watch Stand, an iPhone Desk Shelf Mount and an iPhone Wall Mount. The new line accommodates classic and standing desks and offers universal office solutions for the modern professional.
hypebeast.com
Shein Is the Most Popular Brand In the World
Like it or not, fast fashion is now firmly a part of everyday life — with cheap clothes, quick trends, and an even quicker fascination with social media leading to the controversial Chinese brand, Shein, becoming the world’s most popular brand of 2022. The company, which was founded...
Comments / 0