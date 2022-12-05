ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Report: NC State QB Devin Leary plans to transfer

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gdl3p_0jY7kpYR00

NC State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter the transfer portal, ESPN reported Monday.

Leary has one year of eligibility remaining after a productive four-year career with the Wolfpack.

He tore a pectoral muscle on Oct. 8 and finished the 2022 season with 1,265 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games.

Leary completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 6,807 yards, with 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions across 30 games from 2019-22.

He also scored five rushing touchdowns. NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck left Sunday to become the head coach at Coastal Carolina.

The 25th-ranked Wolfpack (8-4) finish their season against Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, N.C. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy