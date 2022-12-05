Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Battle to Fifth-Place Finish
IMPERIAL – The Calexico High School girls basketball team is using the early part of its season to define roles on the court among the mix of younger players and upper classmen that dot the roster. The mix of experience and youth was on display during the Bulldogs’ fifth-place...
holtvilletribune.com
Cartoonist Dave Garcia Gets Hometown Recognition
HOLTVILLE – As an artist, Holtville native Dave Garcia has had something of a colorful career. Today, he’s best known for his work in the comic book industry, most notably as the creator and artist behind the “Panda Khan” and “Shadow of the West” series.
thedesertreview.com
Frye Chapel Mortuary opens doors in Valley's south end
The building was skillfully designed with the intention to invite mourners to celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones with professional funeral services before burial. Built within a year, the mortuary's grand opening ceremony was postponed to December due to the intense heat in July. Several members of the community’s...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential for storms in the Imperial Valley over the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weak weather system will pass through the region today and Wednesday with chances for light showers focused over the high terrain north and east of Phoenix. By Wednesday night into Thursday, a gradual drying trend will begin and last through the rest of the week, while temperatures stay slightly below normal through the upcoming weekend.
holtvilletribune.com
Santa Draws Locals to El Centro Christmas Parade
EL CENTRO – Cloudy skies didn’t dampen the crowd’s spirits at the 76th annual El Centro Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Families lined the sides of the roads to watch the parade, and children’s eyes lit up as the colorful groups and floats passed them by. People were getting into the spirit of the season by singing, clapping, even dancing to the Christmas music playing from almost every float and band.
kyma.com
Quiet weather for now before a another storm system moves in
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a quiet afternoon with average temperatures, today we tied our high with our average temperature for today's date. For the rest of tonight we will see partly cloudy skies, but thankfully weather conditions will continue to stay dry and calm. Chillier temperatures will...
kyma.com
Tracking another weather system before drier days arrive
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a foggy start to our Monday, but thankfully we are much clearer for our afternoon with increasing clouds by tonight. Taking a look back from Saturday we had some active weather which brought Yuma a little bit of rain and chillier-than-normal temperatures. Winds...
Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade
The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce had its Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3. The post Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Asphalt Art Project Beautifies Rockwood Avenue
CALEXICO — Bright colorful butterflies seemed to burst free from the black asphalt of Rockwood Avenue in downtown Calexico during a public art project held here Saturday, Dec. 3. Michelle Topete, a studio arts major at Imperial Valley College, answered the call on Facebook for volunteers to help with...
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $30K Sold in Imperial County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $13 million. There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at Jimmie’s Market in Winterhaven, in Imperial County. It is worth $30,540, the California Lottery announced.
Shots fired from vehicle during chase
The Yuma Police Department responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night. The post Shots fired from vehicle during chase appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Land advisory group brokers sale of industrial property in Holtville
101,665-square-foot facility on ±21.3 acres sold for $4.2M. Cushman & Wakefield announced Tuesday, Dec.6, in a press release that the firm had brokered the sale of a 21.3 acre industrial site in Holtville. Currently a cooler facility, the property consists of 101,665 square feet of industrial building improvements, comprising 57,310 square feet of cooler space, two shop buildings, and office space.
Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico
Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings. The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
GUEST COLUMN/OP-ED: IID’s Four-way Deal Bad for Imperial Valley
Seems like most people are falling all over themselves celebrating the “historic” deal between the Imperial Irrigation District, Coachella Valley Water District, the U.S. Department of Interior (Bureau of Reclamation), and the California Natural Resources Agency that will supposedly bring up to a quarter-billion dollars to the Salton Sea for restoration projects.
Virus cases in Yuma cause concern
A trio of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza viruses is plaguing the Yuma community. The post Virus cases in Yuma cause concern appeared first on KYMA.
Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street
A 23-year-old Hispanic man suffered from stab wounds to his upper torso in El Centro. The post Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Viegas-Walker Gets Warm Send-Off
EL CENTRO – Since having announced her plans to not seek reelection to the El Centro City Council in August, outgoing member Cheryl Viegas-Walker said the past several months had felt like a farewell tour. And like any other farewell tour, Viegas-Walker’s admirers came from miles around for a...
Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced
A Yuma man, charged with sexual abuse after a runaway teen was found in his home, received his sentence in court yesterday. The post Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
San Luis councilmember trial setting pushed back once again
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis councilmember accused of leaving the scene of a crash will have another chance to decide on accepting a plea offer or going to trial. 50-year-old Africa Luna Carrasco was set for a change of plea or trial setting last Thursday,...
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing
EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
