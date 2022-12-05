ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Battle to Fifth-Place Finish

IMPERIAL – The Calexico High School girls basketball team is using the early part of its season to define roles on the court among the mix of younger players and upper classmen that dot the roster. The mix of experience and youth was on display during the Bulldogs’ fifth-place...
CALEXICO, CA
Cartoonist Dave Garcia Gets Hometown Recognition

HOLTVILLE – As an artist, Holtville native Dave Garcia has had something of a colorful career. Today, he’s best known for his work in the comic book industry, most notably as the creator and artist behind the “Panda Khan” and “Shadow of the West” series.
HOLTVILLE, CA
Frye Chapel Mortuary opens doors in Valley's south end

The building was skillfully designed with the intention to invite mourners to celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones with professional funeral services before burial. Built within a year, the mortuary's grand opening ceremony was postponed to December due to the intense heat in July. Several members of the community’s...
IMPERIAL, CA
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential for storms in the Imperial Valley over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weak weather system will pass through the region today and Wednesday with chances for light showers focused over the high terrain north and east of Phoenix. By Wednesday night into Thursday, a gradual drying trend will begin and last through the rest of the week, while temperatures stay slightly below normal through the upcoming weekend.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Santa Draws Locals to El Centro Christmas Parade

EL CENTRO – Cloudy skies didn’t dampen the crowd’s spirits at the 76th annual El Centro Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Families lined the sides of the roads to watch the parade, and children’s eyes lit up as the colorful groups and floats passed them by. People were getting into the spirit of the season by singing, clapping, even dancing to the Christmas music playing from almost every float and band.
EL CENTRO, CA
Quiet weather for now before a another storm system moves in

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a quiet afternoon with average temperatures, today we tied our high with our average temperature for today's date. For the rest of tonight we will see partly cloudy skies, but thankfully weather conditions will continue to stay dry and calm. Chillier temperatures will...
YUMA, AZ
Tracking another weather system before drier days arrive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a foggy start to our Monday, but thankfully we are much clearer for our afternoon with increasing clouds by tonight. Taking a look back from Saturday we had some active weather which brought Yuma a little bit of rain and chillier-than-normal temperatures. Winds...
YUMA, AZ
Asphalt Art Project Beautifies Rockwood Avenue

CALEXICO — Bright colorful butterflies seemed to burst free from the black asphalt of Rockwood Avenue in downtown Calexico during a public art project held here Saturday, Dec. 3. Michelle Topete, a studio arts major at Imperial Valley College, answered the call on Facebook for volunteers to help with...
CALEXICO, CA
Land advisory group brokers sale of industrial property in Holtville

101,665-square-foot facility on ±21.3 acres sold for $4.2M. Cushman & Wakefield announced Tuesday, Dec.6, in a press release that the firm had brokered the sale of a 21.3 acre industrial site in Holtville. Currently a cooler facility, the property consists of 101,665 square feet of industrial building improvements, comprising 57,310 square feet of cooler space, two shop buildings, and office space.
HOLTVILLE, CA
Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico

Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border.  According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio.  He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings.  The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
CALEXICO, CA
GUEST COLUMN/OP-ED: IID’s Four-way Deal Bad for Imperial Valley

Seems like most people are falling all over themselves celebrating the “historic” deal between the Imperial Irrigation District, Coachella Valley Water District, the U.S. Department of Interior (Bureau of Reclamation), and the California Natural Resources Agency that will supposedly bring up to a quarter-billion dollars to the Salton Sea for restoration projects.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Viegas-Walker Gets Warm Send-Off

EL CENTRO – Since having announced her plans to not seek reelection to the El Centro City Council in August, outgoing member Cheryl Viegas-Walker said the past several months had felt like a farewell tour. And like any other farewell tour, Viegas-Walker’s admirers came from miles around for a...
EL CENTRO, CA
San Luis councilmember trial setting pushed back once again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis councilmember accused of leaving the scene of a crash will have another chance to decide on accepting a plea offer or going to trial. 50-year-old Africa Luna Carrasco was set for a change of plea or trial setting last Thursday,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing

EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
EL CENTRO, CA

