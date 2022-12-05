Read full article on original website
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – Former NYPD police officer Michael Valva was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday for the hypothermia death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas, in 2020. Before a packed courtroom, Valva broke down as he expressed remorse. “I am filled with shame, broken and grief-stricken,” Valva said, as he […]
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
The N.J. man who sold pesticides he claimed would kill COVID is going to jail
A Burlington County businessman who previously admitted that he illegally sold $2.7 million worth of pesticides he claimed would kill the coronavirus, in a scheme that defrauded federal agencies as well as police and fire departments, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, authorities said. Paul Andrecola, 63, of...
MATCH DOT CON: It's Back To Prison For NJ Serial Dating Scammer Who Escaped Federal Custody
A serial dating scammer from Atlantic City who escaped from custody while serving time for conning women throughout the country must spend another 5½ years in federal prison.Patrick Giblin, 58, had already served several years behind bars -- and was months short of freedom -- when he made a break f…
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple
"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
NBC New York
‘Horrific Tragedy Averted:' Chilling New Details Revealed in Penn Station Arrests
Two men arrested at New York City's Penn Station last month in connection with what authorities described as a "developing threat" to the Jewish community have been indicted on weapons, conspiracy and, in the case of one defendant, making terroristic threats, the Manhattan district attorney's office announced Wednesday. Christopher Brown,...
UPDATE: NJ Admits Errors, Clears Correctional Officer Over Motorcycle Gang Membership, Side Gig
New Jersey authorities have dropped a case against a correctional police officer who'd been accused of hiding his membership in two outlaw motorcycle gangs.Ruben Morales, who worked at the state prison in Newark, had also been accused of hiding a food truck business he worked on the side.All of the…
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. Appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey, Cottingham, 76, admitted killing five women in Nassau County, four by strangulation. Cottingham, […]
Authorities Seek Public's Help In Shooting That Left Jersey Shore Man Dead In His Car
Authorities in Monmouth County seek the public's help in a shooting that took place in the fall. A 26-year-old Neptune Township man was fatally shot in his car.On Oct. 6, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Neptune Township Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Heck Avenue for a report of …
Bedminster Driver Sentenced For Homicide, Fraud: Prosecutor
A Somerset County man will spend five years in state prison after authorities say he struck and killed another traveler while driving on a suspended license. According to the county Prosecutor's Office, George L. Rodriguez, 68, of Bedminster, was driving north on Routes 202/206 toward the intersection with River Road just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020.
'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1968 Valley Stream murder, confesses role in 4 others
Richard Cottingham, also known as the "Times Square Torso Killer," has been found guilty in more than 10 murders across the tristate area. Cottingham was featured in the Netflix true crime docuseries "Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer" just last year.
Office Manager Charged With Stealing $146K From Jersey Shore Employer: Prosecutor
A woman from Neptune Township has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her former employer, authorities said.Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. The charge is the result of an inves…
YAHOO!
'Crusted in feces': Brick animal hoarding suspects out of jail after tales of home filth
TOMS RIVER - A judge Thursday ordered two Brick women freed from the Ocean County Jail, despite an impassioned plea from a prosecutor who alleged they endangered 183 lives in their home — that of 182 animals encrusted in feces and a 16-year-old girl who faced ridicule for going to school smelling of urine and excrement.
YAHOO!
Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head
Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
YAHOO!
Neptune woman accused of ripping off $146K over five years from her former employer
FREEHOLD - A Neptune woman has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her former employer over the course of about five years, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday. Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, is charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking. The investigation revealed that at various...
Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey
An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
Westchester County Man Gets Prison Time For Fatal Shooting Of 35-Year-Old Man: DA
A man from Westchester County is facing a significant amount of prison time for fatally shooting a 35-year-old victim. Earlier Report - Man Who Chased, Fatally Shot Victim In White Plains Found Guilty By Jury, DA SaysOn Monday, Dec. 5, 28-year-old Brandon Williams of White Plains was se…
Atlantic City man receives 66-month sentence for prison escape and wire fraud
In 2020, 58-year-old Patrick Giblin escaped while traveling from a federal prison to a residential area in Newark while serving time for fraud and unlawful activities.
Woman found with self-inflicted stab wounds after apparent arson at NJ home: sources
When firefighters arrived at a New Jersey house fire Wednesday morning, sources told WCBS 880 they discovered the homeowner in the basement with four self-inflicted stab wounds.
NJ man charged for fatally running over girlfriend's ex multiple times
A fight over a woman in a New Jersey parking lot last week ended with her boyfriend fatally running over her ex.
