ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple

"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
Daily Voice

Bedminster Driver Sentenced For Homicide, Fraud: Prosecutor

A Somerset County man will spend five years in state prison after authorities say he struck and killed another traveler while driving on a suspended license. According to the county Prosecutor's Office, George L. Rodriguez, 68, of Bedminster, was driving north on Routes 202/206 toward the intersection with River Road just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YAHOO!

Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head

Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
MEDFORD, OR
New York Post

Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey

An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy