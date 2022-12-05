Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch DowntownLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Upworthy
Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
Sean Spicer Makes Pearl Harbor Blunder Which Will Live In Infamy
The former White House press secretary for Donald Trump might want to brush up on his World War II history.
American Presidents and Their Odd Habits
It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.
Northerners Conspired to Assassinate Lincoln and the Entire Line of Succession to the U.S. Presidency.
Many have argued that the war between the states was rooted in a fundamental difference in ideologies. The Confederacy, made up of slave-holding states in the South, not only wanted to keep slavery intact but also wanted it expanded into newly accepted states, while the Union, made up of mostly non-slave-holding states in the North, wanted it abolished.
The 10th US President, John Tyler was born during George Washington's presidency and his grandson is still alive today
President John Tyler in the 1860sPhoto byUnattributed; Public Domain Image. President John Tyler (1790 - 1862) was the tenth president of the US who served from 1841 to 1845. He succeeded to the presidency when President William Henry Harrison (1773 - 1841) died just 31 days after he was inaugurated as president. At the time, Tyler was his vice president.
JFK's Assassination Remembered in Historic Photos, Videos on Anniversary
A stunned country was informed of the news by reporter Walter Cronkite, who removed his glasses, cleared his throat and blinked rapidly during the broadcast.
Deidra Moore is the New Age Story-teller of African-American History
How she "accidentally" got into teaching and speaking on African American history. Deidra Moore, Author and SpeakerPhoto bywww.DeidraMoore.com. For many of our black and brown children, it seems everyone has an opinion or a particular viewpoint about “who we are,” and “what our lives are worth.” The problem is – that often, the messages are negative and are routinely communicated, in such negative light, in almost every industry across this nation; and the stories are always framed in a way that serve to oppress and handicap people on account of their race.
This Day in History: November 17
Congress assembled for the first time in Washington, D.C. Despite the new federal government still being organized and the country facing many challenges, both domestically and internationally, the U.S. Congress held its first session in Washington, D.C., on November 17, 1800.
Opinion: Was William Hull the Dumbest General in American History?
The US army has had its own share of good and bad leaders and Generals. On one side, there are highly prestigious Generals like George C. Marshall and Douglas MacArthur, 5-star generals at the top ranks making their country proud- and then there’s also a long list of army generals whose decision-making skills and mistakes cost the US military more than just losing a war. William Hull, undoubtedly, tops the latter list!
How FDR's 'Day of Infamy' Speech Came to Be and Landed in the History Books
The president knew this was no time for America to wallow in pity or despair. He had work to do. He had a nation to rally.
Sean Spicer confuses Pearl Harbor anniversary with D-day
Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s first White House press secretary and a Harvard politics fellow, came under fire on Wednesday for a tweet in which he appeared to confuse one major second world war anniversary for another. Spicer wrote: “Today is Dday [sic]. It only lives in infamy if we...
Sean Spicer marked D-Day on Twitter and was only off by six months
With so many dates to remember, it's easy to mess up birthdays, anniversaries, or holidays. We've all been there, confusing two friends' birthdays because they were born on the same day in different months. Or forgetting the upcoming holiday was Memorial Day not Labor Day. Or perhaps you pull a Sean Spicer and confuse 6 June for 7 December.Spicer, the former White House Press Secretary under Donald Trump, tweeted on Wednesday 7 December acknowledging the sacrifice soldiers made when they stormed the beaches of Normandy, France on D-Day. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Today is Dday. It only...
New at VMFA: "Lessons of the Hour — Frederick Douglass"
VMFA's latest exhibition, "Lessons of the Hour — Frederick Douglass," opens Saturday. What it is: A 25-minute film presented over 10 screens that's meant to be an immersive meditation on the 19th century abolitionist. Artist and filmmaker Sir Isaac Julien shot reenactments of Douglass' travels to Britain and famous writings and speeches, including his 1894 D.C. speech "The Lessons of the Hour," about false narratives used at the time to justify lynchings in the South. The scenes are juxtaposed with contemporary shots of racial justice protests.Why it matters: The exhibition shows Douglass' work and speeches are as relevant today as they were more than 100 years ago. "Andy, Mary E. Hendra, and Willie" (detail), ca. 1850, American, 19th century, daguerreotype. Credit: Collection of Dennis O. Williams Bonus: Accompanying "Lessons of the Hour" is a separate exhibit, "A Powerful Influence: Early Photographs of African Americans from the Collection of Dennis O. Williams." It shows how 19th century photography was used to uplift and empower Black Americans, including Douglass, and to degrade and dehumanize countless others. Both exhibitions are free and run through July and May 2023, respectively.
Gen. Ulysses S. Grant's pending promotion sheds new light on his overlooked fight for equal rights after the Civil War
Tucked away in an amendment to the FY2023 U.S. defense authorization bill is a rare instance of congressional bipartisanship and a tribute to U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant. If approved, the measure would posthumously promote Grant to the rank of General of the Armies of the U.S., making him only the third person – along with John J. Pershing and George Washington – to be awarded the nation’s highest military honor. As Executive Director of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library, I believe that the promotion would be much more than a symbolic nod to a great military general. Rather,...
Comments / 0