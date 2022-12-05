ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Albany Herald

The UK just had a major market scare. Now it wants to relax financial rules

Just two months after UK markets suffered their worst meltdown since the global financial crisis, the British government is promising a major relaxation of financial regulation in a bid to shore up the country's banking and insurance industries against growing competition from cities such as Amsterdam and Paris. The UK...
Albany Herald

Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high

Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates. The Producer Price Index, which measures prices paid for goods and services by businesses before they reach consumers, rose 7.4% in November...
Albany Herald

Americans' wealth slips further after massive loss in the spring

Americans' wealth continued to slide in the third quarter as stock prices plunged over the summer. The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations dropped by $400 billion to $143.3 trillion in the third quarter, according to data from the Federal Reserve released Friday. The value of households' stocks declined by $1.9 trillion, while their real estate holdings increased in value by $700 billion.
Albany Herald

Whelan talks will continue because Russians have 'things they want,' US official says

The Biden administration believes the Russian government will continue to engage on detainee issues, including freeing American Paul Whelan, following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner because "they have things they want in this world" a senior administration official tells CNN. Moscow knows that ultimately the two sides will...
Albany Herald

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says he'll testify before Congress

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX, has agreed to testify before the House Financial Services Committee next week as questions and confusion swirl about the collapse of his companies. On Friday, he tweeted that he's "willing to testify on [December] 13th," and said he will "try...
Albany Herald

Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come

Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going. The price of crude has...

