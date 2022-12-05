Read full article on original website
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Albany Herald
The UK just had a major market scare. Now it wants to relax financial rules
Just two months after UK markets suffered their worst meltdown since the global financial crisis, the British government is promising a major relaxation of financial regulation in a bid to shore up the country's banking and insurance industries against growing competition from cities such as Amsterdam and Paris. The UK...
Gasoline queues return in Venezuela as refineries fail to produce
VALENCIA/MARACAY, Venezuela Dec 9 (Reuters) - Long lines for motorists at Venezuela's refueling stations are back due to repeated outages at state oil company PDVSA's refineries and a lack of diesel and gasoline imports.
Efforts ongoing to clean up Keystone oil leak, largest U.S. spill in nearly a decade
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Crews in Kansas continued clean-up efforts on Friday after TC Energy's (TRP.TO) Keystone pipeline leaked 14,000 barrels of oil into a creek, but the cause of the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade remained unknown.
Albany Herald
Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high
Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates. The Producer Price Index, which measures prices paid for goods and services by businesses before they reach consumers, rose 7.4% in November...
Albany Herald
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world's most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia -- and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio. "We are...
Albany Herald
Americans' wealth slips further after massive loss in the spring
Americans' wealth continued to slide in the third quarter as stock prices plunged over the summer. The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations dropped by $400 billion to $143.3 trillion in the third quarter, according to data from the Federal Reserve released Friday. The value of households' stocks declined by $1.9 trillion, while their real estate holdings increased in value by $700 billion.
WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
The World Trade Organization ruled Friday that steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump under claims of national security violated global trade rules.
Albany Herald
Whelan talks will continue because Russians have 'things they want,' US official says
The Biden administration believes the Russian government will continue to engage on detainee issues, including freeing American Paul Whelan, following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner because "they have things they want in this world" a senior administration official tells CNN. Moscow knows that ultimately the two sides will...
Albany Herald
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says he'll testify before Congress
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX, has agreed to testify before the House Financial Services Committee next week as questions and confusion swirl about the collapse of his companies. On Friday, he tweeted that he's "willing to testify on [December] 13th," and said he will "try...
Albany Herald
Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come
Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going. The price of crude has...
