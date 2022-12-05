Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Service Oklahoma To Begin Managing Tag Agencies Next Month
Service Oklahoma, a new branch of the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services began operating driver’s license services last month and will begin managing tag agencies next year. The Operator Board of SO met Wednesday to discuss the contract for tag agencies, which is still being finalized. Jay...
news9.com
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
news9.com
School Districts Across Oklahoma Transition to Virtual Learning Amid Spike In Illnesses
Whether it’s inside the classroom or the hospital, Oklahomans are feeling the toll of respiratory illnesses this season. Doctors are calling this the tri-demic, between the flu, RSV and COVID students and teachers are calling in sick in record numbers. “It came down to we’ve got about a third...
news9.com
Governor Stitt Releases Statement In Support Of Ending COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For US Military
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has released a statement in support of ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the United States Military. Governor Stitt said in part, "From the very beginning, I have been outspoken in my belief that getting the vaccine is a personal health decision and mandating it for any group, whether for nurses or for Oklahoma National Guardsmen, is a violation of personal liberties and freedoms."
news9.com
Applications Open For Oklahoma House Of Representatives High School Page Program
The Oklahoma House of Representatives is now taking applications for the High School Page program. The high junior and seniors who are picked will serve as pages for the First Regular Session of the 59th legislature. Hotel accommodations, chaperones and transportation is provided for all the students. For more information...
news9.com
Cool Friday Temperatures Before Weekend Rain Chances Arrive
If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. Cool temperatures and some rain chances hang around...
Comments / 0