Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has released a statement in support of ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the United States Military. Governor Stitt said in part, "From the very beginning, I have been outspoken in my belief that getting the vaccine is a personal health decision and mandating it for any group, whether for nurses or for Oklahoma National Guardsmen, is a violation of personal liberties and freedoms."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO