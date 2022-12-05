ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Risk of Ectotherm Heat Failure Increases as Global Warming Worsens

Ectotherms (cold-blooded creatures) on land and in water might face severe consequences due to global warming. Recent studies show that for every degree the temperature rises, the frequency of heat damage among ectotherms doubles. Impacts of Climate Change. Climate change has a significant negative influence on ectothermic creatures. It is...
Researchers Have Modelled the Processes That Ultraviolet Lamps Sanitizing Light Triggers

People tend to stay indoors more frequently when the winter chill hits, which provides prime opportunities for airborne pathogens like SARS-CoV-2 and influenza to spread. While germicidal ultraviolet (GUV) lamps can aid in air purification, their UVC wavelengths have the potential to change airborne compounds into potentially dangerous substances. However,...
Despite Developing Different Variants, SARS-CoV-2 Still Transmissible Between Species

SARS-CoV-2, which has now developed into various varieties, including delta and omicron, is thought to have been initially transmitted to humans by bats in December 2019. A recent study shows the virus is still quite contagious among animals. Computer simulations created by researchers at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) demonstrate how coronaviruses connect to host cells in bats and people similarly using their spike proteins.
Arctic Sea Ice Freeze-Thaw Cycle Shows How Sea Ice Response to Climate Change

The first comprehensive image of the Arctic sea ice cycle shows the sea ice reaction to climate change. Years of study have shown that the Arctic amplifies the effects of climate change and that the sea ice in this area is vulnerable to rises in Arctic warming. The exchanges of...
Green Crops Might Offer a Practical Substitute for Capturing and Supplying Nitrogen for the Production of Vegetables

Green crops may offer a practical substitute for capturing and supplying nitrogen for vegetable production when fertilizer prices rise. In the Tasman region, research is being conducted to estimate the nitrogen collected from green crops and determine the profitability for growers. The nine-month study, one of 12 projects nationally to...
Volcanic Gas from Mauna Loa's Eruption Now Reaching the Mainland US

While the world's largest volcano, Mauna Loa, on the Big Island of Hawaii, is erupting with such force that spectacular images and videos of lava fountains and brilliant lava rivers that reach for kilometers are being posted online, something far less obvious is also erupting from the volcano. As a...
HAWAII STATE
The North East Coast’s Mass Death of Crustaceans Suggests That Urgent Further Investigation Should Be Conducted

An academic from Newcastle University spoke before a parliamentary committee regarding the enormous fatalities of crustaceans of the North East coast, and the committee recommended urgently conducting more research. The select committee has requested an urgent investigation and additional research into the causes of mass die-offs of crabs and lobsters...

