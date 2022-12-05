Read full article on original website
Drinking Water in Australian Town Turns Brown After Flood, Within Drinkable Standards, Authorities Say
After a flood saturated a town in Australia, authorities assert that the water supply is still safe to drink even though it has turned brown. Families are disgusted by the brown water that flows out of people's water taps but that the authorities say is safe to drink. It will...
Risk of Ectotherm Heat Failure Increases as Global Warming Worsens
Ectotherms (cold-blooded creatures) on land and in water might face severe consequences due to global warming. Recent studies show that for every degree the temperature rises, the frequency of heat damage among ectotherms doubles. Impacts of Climate Change. Climate change has a significant negative influence on ectothermic creatures. It is...
Researchers Have Modelled the Processes That Ultraviolet Lamps Sanitizing Light Triggers
People tend to stay indoors more frequently when the winter chill hits, which provides prime opportunities for airborne pathogens like SARS-CoV-2 and influenza to spread. While germicidal ultraviolet (GUV) lamps can aid in air purification, their UVC wavelengths have the potential to change airborne compounds into potentially dangerous substances. However,...
Despite Developing Different Variants, SARS-CoV-2 Still Transmissible Between Species
SARS-CoV-2, which has now developed into various varieties, including delta and omicron, is thought to have been initially transmitted to humans by bats in December 2019. A recent study shows the virus is still quite contagious among animals. Computer simulations created by researchers at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) demonstrate how coronaviruses connect to host cells in bats and people similarly using their spike proteins.
Arctic Sea Ice Freeze-Thaw Cycle Shows How Sea Ice Response to Climate Change
The first comprehensive image of the Arctic sea ice cycle shows the sea ice reaction to climate change. Years of study have shown that the Arctic amplifies the effects of climate change and that the sea ice in this area is vulnerable to rises in Arctic warming. The exchanges of...
North Carolina Residents Suffer from No Electricity and Heating Systems Due to Widespread Power Outage
According to recent reports, residents in North Carolina county suffered from a suspected targeted attack on electric substations in the area, causing widespread power outages and impact on small businesses. As the winter season is in the air and colder weather is reported, the impact of power outage had affected...
Green Crops Might Offer a Practical Substitute for Capturing and Supplying Nitrogen for the Production of Vegetables
Green crops may offer a practical substitute for capturing and supplying nitrogen for vegetable production when fertilizer prices rise. In the Tasman region, research is being conducted to estimate the nitrogen collected from green crops and determine the profitability for growers. The nine-month study, one of 12 projects nationally to...
G1 Geomagnetic Storm Caused by New Canyon Hole in Sun's Atmosphere Might Impair Earth's Satellites For Two Days
Last week, a new canyon hole has appeared in the Sun's atmosphere, and ever since, it has been a source of trouble. Because of the said disturbance, Earth's satellites and power grids may experience problems today and tomorrow due to a G1 class geomagnetic storm, according to forecasts. Coronal Holes.
Volcanic Gas from Mauna Loa's Eruption Now Reaching the Mainland US
While the world's largest volcano, Mauna Loa, on the Big Island of Hawaii, is erupting with such force that spectacular images and videos of lava fountains and brilliant lava rivers that reach for kilometers are being posted online, something far less obvious is also erupting from the volcano. As a...
The North East Coast’s Mass Death of Crustaceans Suggests That Urgent Further Investigation Should Be Conducted
An academic from Newcastle University spoke before a parliamentary committee regarding the enormous fatalities of crustaceans of the North East coast, and the committee recommended urgently conducting more research. The select committee has requested an urgent investigation and additional research into the causes of mass die-offs of crabs and lobsters...
