The ‘Back is Back': Cam Akers May Be Rams Top Offensive Weapon Amid Injuries

Akers rushed for two touchdowns as the lone offensive bright spot in the Rams’ sixth-straight loss of the season in Week 13.

The Los Angeles Rams continue to spiral in the wrong direction in what is rapidly becoming a season to forget in the City of Angels.

With their 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the Rams drop to 3-9 on the season. Coach Sean McVay is assured of his first losing season, while the list of L.A's walking wounded continues to grow, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

In fact, the fate of the Rams offense for the remainder of 2022 may rest in the hands of a player many expected to be moved at the trade deadline.

Running back Cam Akers carried the ball 17 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns in Week 13, as he continues his return to the top of the team’s depth chart at the position. Akers’ second touchdown, a sixth-yard score which put the Rams up 23-20 with 2:56 to play, might have been the game-winner. However, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith led his team on a 75-yard drive in under two minutes, culminating in an eight-yard touchdown strike to receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Despite the loss, Akers seems to be settling back into the feature back role; by merit, as well as necessity. While his fourth-quarter touchdown may be his most memorable highlight from Week 13, he also had a first-quarter plunge to the endzone, along with catching his only target for no gain.

Akers’ struggles throughout much of 2022 have been well-documented. Despite reports of his dissatisfaction with his role in the Rams offense and his highly publicized trade request, Akers remained on the roster through the trade deadline. Though he has been slow to return to form, he ran with a power and purpose on Sunday, clearly demonstrating a desire to improve in spite of the Rams’ Week 13 loss.

However, Akers’ emergence from early season obscurity on Sunday appears to be solidifying his place atop the depth chart. While rookie Kyren Williams appeared to be on the verge of taking over the lead role in the Rams backfield during their Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Florida St. product may be the team’s most potent offensive weapon heading into the final stretch of the season. The Rams have a limited ceiling with quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) , receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) and fellow wideout Allen Robinson (foot) all on injured reserve and potentially done for the season.

Los Angeles will remain in the friendly confines of SoFi Stadium for Week 14, as it welcome the Las Vegas Raiders for a 5:15 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, Dec. 8.

