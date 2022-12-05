Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/08/2022: NYT, GMS, YQ, CHEF
Consumer stocks were firmed slightly during Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1%. In company news, New York Times (NYT) shares were dropping 1% shortly before Thursday's close as more than 1,000...
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLV, ABT, DHR, BMY
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLV) where we have detected an approximate $401.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.9% decrease week over week (from 309,520,000 to 306,620,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLV, in trading today Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) is up about 1%, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) is up about 1.4%, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Did Shares of Block Rise 13% in November?
Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) climbed 12.8% in November, following a strong earnings announcement. However, it lost some of those gains later in the month as fintech stocks and cryptocurrencies hit a rough patch. So what. Block impressed investors, as its third-quarter results beat Wall Street's estimates. The fintech disruptor...
NASDAQ
Why Greenlight Biosciences Stock Was in the Red Today
Shares of Greenlight Biosciences (NASDAQ: GRNA) were down 13.4% as of the market close on Thursday. The decline appears to be the result of a Bloomberg Dealreporter report that said the drugmaker turned down an opportunity for a private-equity firm to take it private. So what. Greenlight's shares rose a...
NASDAQ
GLD: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Gold Shares (Symbol: GLD) where we have detected an approximate $99.8 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.2% decrease week over week (from 313,600,000 to 313,000,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of GLD, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
AbbVie (ABBV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $165.99, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker...
NASDAQ
January 2023 Options Now Available For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Investors in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Symbol: TME) saw new options become available today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TME options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Adient Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ADNT
In trading on Thursday, shares of Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.23, changing hands as low as $33.88 per share. Adient plc shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Costco (COST) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Costco (COST) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.27%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $74.80, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 2.34%...
NASDAQ
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $542.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer...
NASDAQ
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) closed the most recent trading day at $9.87, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the real estate...
NASDAQ
Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Lakeland Industries (LAKE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.92%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed the most recent trading day at $3.33, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $567.95, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Interesting NCR Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the NCR options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ATVI, ROG, BX
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 89,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.9% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 10,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Meta Platforms (META) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META) closed the most recent trading day at $115.33, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the social media...
