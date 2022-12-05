Packers Report Card: Grades From Win at Bears

The Green Bay Packers rallied past the Chicago Bears on Sunday. In our weekly grades, there were no A’s but no F’s, either.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The visiting locker room at Soldier Field is right next to the interview room. The door between the rooms couldn’t contain the Green Bay Packers’ raucous celebration after beating the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
After losing seven of their last eight games, beating the Bears was reason to cheer. Never mind that quarterback Justin Fields appeared reluctant to run because of his injured shoulder. And top receiver Darnell Mooney, high-quality running back Khalil Herbert and big-play safety Eddie Jackson were on injured reserve. And three other starting defensive backs were inactive. And proven defenders Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn had been traded.
Simply put, the Bears are the worst team in the NFC. And Green Bay barely won.
In the big picture, with an eye on draft positioning, maybe the Packers would have been better off calling it quits. Instead, they won the fourth quarter 18-0 to sweep their rivals for the fourth consecutive season.
“Fourth quarter’s winning time and we played our best in the fourth quarter today, put together some really nice drives on offense and had two big stops,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after his latest victory over the Bears .
“Thankfully, I didn’t have any turnovers, which unfortunately hasn’t been the norm. So, we didn’t turn it over and we got three back. That was obviously what gave us the opportunity to win the game.”
The victory gave Green Bay a 5-8 record heading into its belated Week 14 bye.
