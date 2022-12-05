PARIS, TN – Michelle Seaton, RN, has been named the Chief Nursing Officer at Henry County Medical Center, CEO John Tucker announced the week of Thanksgiving. Seaton, who has worked at HCMC since 2013, replaces Kim Bentley, RN, who served as the interim Chief Nursing Officer from December 2021 until this fall. In this role, Seaton will oversee and implement changes to nursing best practices, such as shift changes and infection prevention procedures. She will also be responsible for recruiting, onboarding, and training new nursing staff.

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO