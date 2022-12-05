Read full article on original website
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Savannah (TN)
Savannah is a city located on the east side of the Tennessee River. This city is in Hardin County and the county seat of the county, in Tennessee, United States. Savannah had a population of 7,213 at the 2020 National Population Census, showing a 3.3% population growth from 6,982 in 2010.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Police Department awarded TLEA Accreditation
The Martin Police Department earned its fourth TLEA Accreditation Award Wednesday during a meeting at the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police in Franklin. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program exists to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies in the State of Tennessee and ultimately the quality of services provided to the citizens of Tennessee.
Ford's BlueOval City creating opportunities for West Tennessee workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the electric truck and battery manufacturing plant Ford BlueOval City rises in Haywood County, about 40 miles north of Memphis, the company is also zeroing in and educating the public around the region about job opportunities. Thursday, Project Director Ermal Faulkner spoke with students at...
radionwtn.com
Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
thunderboltradio.com
Judge Jimmy Smith Recognized for Work with Recovery Court
The work and efforts of Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith were recognized on Thursday. During the 18th annual Recovery Court Conference held in Murfreesboro, Judge Smith was presented the prestigious “Making a Difference Award”. The state award was issued for his outstanding work with the 27th...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Judge Jimmy Smith Honored at Recovery Court Conference
Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith has been recognized for his outstanding work with the 27th Judicial District Recovery Court. Judge Smith was presented the prestigious “Making a Difference Award” on Thursday, during the 18th annual Recovery Court Conference held this week in Murfreesboro. The event is...
WBBJ
Savannah resident among winners in statewide photo contest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of a statewide contest!. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, after a record number of entries into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest, their staff narrowed it down to 13 photos. Winners were:. Frank Snyder of Athens.
thunderboltradio.com
Baldwin Named Fire Chief in Troy
The Town of Troy has a new Fire Chief. Brandon Baldwin was appointed by Mayor Mark Watson to fill the position on Tuesday. Baldwin takes over the department, after Mayor Watson stepped down from the position after 27 years of service. Baldwin began with the Troy Fire Department in 2015,...
radionwtn.com
Free Airplane Rides For Kids This Weekend
McKenzie, TN – The Wright Brothers made the first powered flight in December 1903. If you are 8 through 17 you can see what it is like to fly on December 10, 2022. The local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter will be offering free Young Eagle flights from 10am to 2pm Saturday, December 10, at the Carroll County Airport just south of McKenzie on Highway 22.
hcmc-tn.org
Seaton Named Chief Nursing Officer at HCMC
PARIS, TN – Michelle Seaton, RN, has been named the Chief Nursing Officer at Henry County Medical Center, CEO John Tucker announced the week of Thanksgiving. Seaton, who has worked at HCMC since 2013, replaces Kim Bentley, RN, who served as the interim Chief Nursing Officer from December 2021 until this fall. In this role, Seaton will oversee and implement changes to nursing best practices, such as shift changes and infection prevention procedures. She will also be responsible for recruiting, onboarding, and training new nursing staff.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City’s “Blue Lights and Banks” Again Successful in Helping Less Fortunate
The annual “Blue Lights and Banks” collection to help those in need at Christmas was a success on Wednesday. Multiple participating volunteers gathered at the community Christmas tree in Union City, to accept toys, money and non-perishable food items. Collected items will be distributed to Chimes for Charity...
thunderboltradio.com
Hailey, Barnes Selected to Lead Union City Council
Union City Council members started their meeting this week with the appointment of board leaders. City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. was approved to serve as the temporary chairman to start the process.(AUDIO) Mayor Hailey then presided over selection of a Mayor Pro-Tem.(AUDIO) Both Mayor Hailey and Mayor Pro-Tem Barnes will...
radionwtn.com
Hazel Woman Seriously Injured In Hwy. 641 Wreck
Hazel, Ky.–A Hazel woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 641 early Thursday morning. Kayla Underwood, age 33, of Hazel was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the Murray-Calloway Hospital for treatment of serious injuries in the collision. Sean Mulholland, age 38, of Murray, was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
murfreesborovoice.com
Spotlight on Miss Tennessee, Lauren Dickson
NASHVILLE, TN - Miss Tennessee 2022 is Lauren Dickson. The Parsons native and Miss Lexington 2021 was selected from a class of 36 candidates to become Miss Tennessee on June 25. Dickson is the 69th Miss Tennessee (Click above photo to see more submitted pictures). This year, Lauren Dickson represented...
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Marina Shines With Holiday Spirit
Buchanan, Tenn.–The boats at the Paris Landing State Park Marina are feeling the holiday spirit as lights and decorations are starting to appear. More boats will be decorated this week as preparations are made for a Christmas Boat Parade on December 23. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
List of Christmas events to begin in Lexington
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A range of Christmas events is beginning Thursday night in Lexington. Thursday at 5 p.m., there will be a Lighting of the Tree at the Henderson County Courthouse!. Then on Monday, December 12, there will be a grand opening for a 2,000 square foot ice...
radionwtn.com
New City Of Paris Business Hours Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Beginning January 3, 2023, the City of Paris City Hall offices will begin offering extended hours to the public. With this change in work hours, our goal at the City of Paris is to better serve the public. This change allows the citizens to conduct business before and after their own personal work hours.
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Jackson Plaza plans
The City of Jackson recently announced their planned purchase of Jackson Plaza, a nearly 21 acre lot off of Old Hickory Boulevard that houses a mostly-abandoned strip mall and the former Service Merchandise location. City officials say they plan to demolish the buildings with the intent to potentially build a new event center/arena to provide more space for events in the city. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
radionwtn.com
Third Gibson County Murder Suspect Captured In Paris
Paris, Tenn.–U.S. Marshals and Paris Police captured a man wanted for a Gibson County homicide today in Paris. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force announced the third of three suspects in a November 30 homicide in Gibson County. Johnny Yarbrough, age 38, of Dyer, was captured at a...
radionwtn.com
Main Street Christmas In Huntingdon Saturday
The Town of Huntingdon proudly hosts its annual holiday event for the local community. This year, Saturday, December 10, downtown Huntingdon will be filled with entertainment, food, and plenty of Christmas shopping for everyone! This event is free and all are welcome to join the fun. The day’s schedule of...
