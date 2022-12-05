Read full article on original website
Preview: ‘Godzilla– Monsters & Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #3 (of 5)
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #3 (of 5), out tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. ‘The Xiliens, looking for a countermeasure against Godzilla, have managed to find the resting place...
Gus Starts Hearing Voices In ‘Damage Control’ #5 Preview
This is it… This is Gus’s absolute last, last chance to find a place to fit in at Damage Control. Unfortunately, the only remaining department that will have him is the Deep Storage Vault—where he is tasked with cataloging the contents of all the endless rows of crates and containers. Seems like it should be fairly low-risk. However, this is Gus we’re talking about, and before the day is over, there will be a massive morass of mechanical mayhem perpetrated by Machine Man, Jocasta, Sentry 459, TESS-ONE and Sentinels galore! Hans Rodionoff and Adam F. Goldberg continue to churn out hilarious word combinations, and Nathan Stockman serves up visual punchlines that will delight and entertain you as we conclude Gus’ epic journey through Damage Control!
Preview: Scott Snyder And Francis Manapul Reunite On ‘Nocterra Special: Val’
“DARK VAL” – In this special one-shot featuring awesome art by FRANCIS MANAPUL (Clear Justice League) Val reflects on her hard and sometimes merciless past in the wake of the shocking events at the conclusion of “Pedal to the Metal.”. But when an unlikely ally reveals a...
The General Taken Down In ‘Tiger Division’ #2 Preview
“WHO STOLE THE PSYLOT GEM? As Tiger Division gets closer to uncovering the mystery, the danger grows. Meanwhile, something from Taegukgi’s past continues to haunt him. Can Tae reconcile with his ghosts, or will his secrets tear the team apart?”. Tiger Division #2 is out Wednesday 7th December from...
The End Of The Spider-Verse (Part Three): Previewing’Spider-Man’ #3
“The End of the Spider-Verse” rages on! Spider-Man and Night-Spider have to make an impossible heist against impossible odds! If you thought the first issue was shocking, think again because this issue is going to shake you to your core!. Spider-Man #3 is out Wednesday 7th December from Marvel.
Previewing ‘Undiscovered Country’ #22 From Image Comics
Art by Guiseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi. “DISUNITY” Part Four – Charlotte and Valentina’s wild quest through the turning points of American history nears its conclusion while Ace Janet and Chang come face to face with the most dangerous possible destiny for the US…and their own.
The Bell Rings For The Final Round: Previewing ‘Do A Powerbomb’ #7 Series’ Finale
“MINISERIES FINALE LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, INTRODUCING THE FINAL ISSUE OF THIS SERIES!!! Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face the ultimate challenge on their path to resurrecting Lona’s mother! Will they be successful?”. Do A Powerbomb #7 is out now from Image Comics.
Everyone’s Fighting It Out For Johnny Blaze In ‘Ghost Rider’ #9 Preview
“THE CREATURE KNOWN AS EXHAUST! Johnny Blaze has finally been exorcized of his demonic tumor, but it lives on as something new and sentient, a dark mirror of both him and his bike…a creature known as EXHAUST. As Johnny and Talia Warroad head toward Chicago—a city known for the blood of its slaughterhouses, a city they believe is central to the Shadow Country conspiracy—they’ll be pursued by Exhaust and the dark forces he manifests.”
Advance Review: A Christmas Miracle Of Sorts In `That Texas Blood’ #20
Just in time for the holiday season – That Texas Blood returns for its annual Christmas issue. This one features creatures like a mummy sheriff and a dentally challenged vampire, which could only come from the mind of a child. It’s a welcome diversion and a great read.
Dark Horse Presents A New ‘Stranger Things’ Anthology Comic Series
Welcome to Hawkins, Indiana—where nothing “strange” ever happens. Writer Jody Houser returns to pen an anthology of vibrant new stories woven into the larger tapestry of the Netflix series Stranger Things in Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins. Joining Houser on her trip through Hawkins are artists Caio Filipe, Sunando C, and Giorgia Gio Esposito, colorist Dan Jackson, and letterer Nate Piekos.
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Our Encounters With Evil & Other Stories Library Edition’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Our Encounters With Evil & Other Stories Library Edition HC, out next week from writer Mike Mignola, writer/artist Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘Join monster hunters extraordinaire and jump into eerie and whimsical Victorian-style tales of monster hunters, vampires, and supernatural...
First Look: A Hopeful Spirit Meets Vengeful Plotting In ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #3
BOOM! Studios revealed today a first look at Eve: Children Of The Moon #3, the next issue in their Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, rising star artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. While Eve courts the people with her determined and hopeful spirit, Selene...
TV Review: ‘Wednesday’ Season 1, Episode 6
Wednesday is truly amazing for all the different genres and plot lines it juggles at once. It has been a teenage drama, a black comedy, and a family drama all across the backdrop of an investigative mystery wrapped in the supernatural. But through all of that, the show never really dealt with suspense and danger. There were certainly suspenseful moments when Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) was in danger, but it wasn’t really the focus of an entire episode. That changed with Episode 6.
Review: ‘All Against All’ #1 Is A Brutal Beginning To An Exciting Scifi World
Earth is dead. Most of its life is extinct. All that’s left is captive on an alien research station. And that’s just the beginning of the story in All Against All #1. Alex Paknadel, Caspar Wijngaard, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and Ian Chalgren begin the brutal story of Earth’s last remnants.
The Magic Of Forgiveness: Reviewing ‘Strange Academy: Finals’ #2
‘Strange Academy: Finals’ keeps doing what the series does best, hitting deep emotional moments with these magical characters who feel like they’ve been part of the Marvel Universe forever. This is a series that continuously improves and entrenches itself deeper and deeper into both the magical and non-magical side of Marvel, a series that any Marvel or comic book fan should be checking out.
Advance Review: Revelation Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up To Be In `Seven Sons’ #7
For six issues, Seven Sons has been a study in contradictions and enigmas – much like the religious mysteries it deals with. Set in a recent past where seven boys born of virgins on each continent vie to become the new Messiah – complete with church-sponsored pay-per-view events – the writing has often been fantastic. At the same time, though, the limited series has made an extremely questionable choice of setting up radical Islamic fundamentalists as the bad guys.
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing ‘Star Wars: Hidden Empire’ #2
This week we have just the one Star Wars title to preview, Star Wars: Hidden Empire #2. But, it does have Darth Vader in it! He’s like Star Wars’ very own Wolverine with the amount of appearances he makes! Out Wednesday 7th December from Marvel. Written by: Charles...
The Next ‘2000 AD Apex Edition’: The Brilliance Of Kevin O’Neill
Last month we lost Kevin O’Neill, one of the great talents in comics. Which makes the announcement today that he and 2000 AD had been working on an apex edition of his work somewhat bittersweet. This came as a hard read this morning – just awful timing on top...
Add Mantis To Your ‘Marvel Contest Of Champions’ Roster
Mantis played a big part in the recent The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Now the superhero will be joining Marvel Contest of Champions as its newest playable character. See what’s in store this month in the popular mobile brawler:. The plague of Galactus continues to consume The...
