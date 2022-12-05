ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Boston 25 News WFXT

Teenager accused of murdering mother, hiding body in crawl space

BELTON, Texas — A Texas teenager was charged with murder after police said they found his mother’s body while doing a well-being check at the family’s home. Belton police officers were called to do a welfare check for Jennifer James on the afternoon of Dec. 1, police told KCEN. When police arrived at the house, they met with James’ niece, Kayla, who said that she had received a phone call about Jennifer not showing up to work.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

No arrests made in Killeen Mall shooting on one year anniversary

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One year later after the Killeen mall shooting, the community is still left wondering: who is responsible? The Killeen Police Department has not released the name of the suspect. On Dec. 7, 2021 a gunman walked into the Killeen Mall and shot someone inside a store....
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Person wanted in Temple Lowe's theft, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department needs your help in finding the individual they believe stole from Lowe's Home Improvement back in October. Police say the individual, pictured below, stole from the store on Oct. 10. Details about what was stolen or the value weren't released. If you...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

West Texas student arrested after threat to shoot administrator

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested a female student from Wilson & Young Middle School after reports were made that the 13 year old threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school. According to ECISD the student was charged with Threat of Exhibition/ use of...
WEST, TX
KCEN

Woman arrested again with new charges after deadly hit and run in Waco

WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco Police were called to N.16 Street and W. Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Temple Cefco robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help finding an individual suspected of aggravated robbery. Temple Police officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Sunday to a robbery at a Cefco convenience store located at 1212 W. Central Avenue. The suspect is reported to be about 6’2″, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt and ski mask.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Collision kills Copperas Cove man

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Police Chief to retire in January

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen’s Chief of Police is leaving the department on January 27th, 2023. Killeen Executive Director of Communications Janell J. Lewis Ford confirmed Charles Kimble’s resignation to FOX 44 News. Kimble was named the Chief of Police in Killeen in September of 2017. He...
KILLEEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Escaped Fugitive is December Top 10 Most Wanted

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Bandon Wayne Hogan is December's Featured Fugitive. His reward is increased to $6,000 for this month if information leading to his arrest is received from tips. Hogan, 37, escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Police in Copperas Cove investigating deadly motorcycle wreck

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that claimed the life of 50-year-old James Michael Sims on Sunday, Dec. 4, in the 300 block of Summers Road. The single-vehicle wreck was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Police and firefighters who arrived at the scene found...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
cun.news

Round Rock Police update on incident that occurred on I35 this morning

This morning shortly before 8 am, officers responded to the 2800 block of northbound Interstate 35 for a motorist assist after it was determined the stalled vehicle on the shoulder was listed as stolen. Officers attempted to have the female driver exit the vehicle, but she refused to comply and...
KCEN

Temple police looking for robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect who was involved in an early Sunday robbery at a local Cefco. Around 3:01 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery on the 1200 block of W. Central Avenue, according to Temple PD. The suspect displayed a...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Woman dies in Coryell County crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
gladiatortimes.com

University High school is on lock-down

University High School in the Sawtelle area of West Los Angeles is on lock-down Wednesday morning after reports of a person with a rifle on campus, officials said. Around 10 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a man with a rifle on campus. The school, located at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

