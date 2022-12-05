ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

House Restaurant Opens in Brooklyn

Restaurant of the Week: House Brooklyn is bringing Yuji Tani's signature brand of Japanese-French cuisine stateside. The vibe of House Brooklyn is all in the name: a restaurant so intimate and so personable that you may as well be sitting in the kitchen of one of your closest friends. At House Brooklyn, that friend is head chef Yuji Tani.
BROOKLYN, NY

