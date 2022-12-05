Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Detroit Lions taking on 'gutsy' Dan Campbell's personality as hot streak continues
C.J. Moore was shocked when the play call came in. It was fourth-and-8 early in the third quarter and the Detroit Lions had the ball at their own 26-yard line, up seven points in a game against the division rival Minnesota Vikings with their playoffs hopes on the line. The Lions lost to the...
Are The 10-2 Minnesota Vikings “Frauds”?
There is a saying in the National Football League "On Any Given Sunday..." Those four words simply mean that on any Sunday ( gameday ) ANY football team can beat ANY football team, period. It's not hard to figure out, however, it can be quite frustrating and baffling at times. It might be quite some time before a team duplicates what the 1972 Miami Dolphins achieved - the ONLY perfect season in NFL history at 17 WINS and 0 losses. Too many teams are evenly matched. We are more than halfway through the season this year and one team has turned many heads - are they impressed? Hardly.
Sean McVay Reveals Rams Starting QB For Remainder of Season
The Los Angeles Rams have turned to four different quarterbacks throughout the season, but barring any injuries, Baker Mayfield will finish the season as the starter.
WR Tyreek Hill sets Dolphins single-season record for yards
The Miami Dolphins have had some talented pass-catchers in their storied history with names like Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Irving Fryar, Brandon Marshall, Paul Warfield and others who have donned the aqua and orange at one point. On Sunday, Tyreek Hill, in his first season with the team, accomplished something...
Time to remove the interim tag: Steve Wilks should be the Panthers’ next head coach
Steve Wilks is now 4-4 as interim head coach after the Panthers upset Seattle, 30-24, on the road Sunday. Wilks replaced Matt Rhule.
WR Traeshon Holden and LB Jestin Jacobs transferring to Oregon
Former Alabama WR Traeshon Holden and Iowa LB Jestin Jacobs both announced commitments to Oregon.
Kunc scores 21, No. 20 Iowa St uses big run, tops McNeese St
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points and No. 20 Iowa State broke away in the second half to beat McNeese State 77-40 on Sunday. Jaren Holmes added 17 points for the Cyclones (8-2) and Gabe Kalscheur scored 15. Ahead 33-24 at the break, Iowa State scored the first 15 points of the second half. McNeese (2-7) committed 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes of the period, leading to 13 points for the Cyclones. Zach Scott and Trae English each scored eight points for McNeese, which finished with 30 turnovers.
Florida Panthers have no answers in blowout loss to Seattle Kraken
Paul Maurice had an inkling about how Sunday’s game at FLA Live Arena was going to unfold. The Florida Panthers entered on the back end of a back-to-back. The Seattle Kraken entered on the heels of a three-game losing streak that began with a four-goal loss to Florida in Seattle eight days earlier.
Talented UNI Defensive Lineman Expected to Return in 2023
Sources have told Townsquare Media that 'signs appear' UNI defensive end Cordarrius Bailey will be granted another year of eligibility by way of a medical waiver. One source added that Bailey attended the Panther football team's most recent meeting. Though nothing is set in stone, he's expected to return to...
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team after Week 14
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
