BRAIDWOOD— Marilyn E. Canup (nee Sneed), 73, of Braidwood, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Alden Estates of Orland Park. Born Sept. 8, 1949 in Albuquerque, NM to the late Marlin and Vera (nee Padgett) Sneed. Marilyn was an active member of the Phelan Acres Bible Church where she considered church members, family. She was a proud homemaker, whom loved unconditionally and dedicated her life raising four children. She was a very supportive wife, mother, and grandmother.

BRAIDWOOD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO