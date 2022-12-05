ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

houstonherald.com

City of Cabool to hold hearing on variance request

The City of Cabool will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at city hall to hear a variance request. Carl Wilson is asking to place a mobile home on his property at 355 Cannaday Lane. The property is located in the B-2 (highway business) district. The public...
CABOOL, MO
houstonherald.com

County commission discusses bridge, Dunn industrial park development

Members of the Texas County Commission conducted business on Nov. 30-Dec. 1. •Approved additions and abatements from the assessor. •Reviewed payout of comp time for employees with Sheriff Scott Lindsey. It will carry over as usual. Commissioners also reviewed an inmate medical bill from TCMH. •Studied county commission orders for...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine

One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
VIBURNUM, MO
howellcountynews.com

NO SCENIC BYWAY THROUGH HOWELL COUNTY

There will be no Scenic Byway through Howell County, reports County Clerk Kelly Waggoner. The County Commission had until Dec. 13 to make a decision about participation in the Scenic Byway, but Howell County is no longer being considered for this designation. "We had requested a meeting with MODOT, who...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston Education Foundation supports PE equipment purchases

High school students in Rodney Preheim’s physical education class received new equipment purchased through a Houston Education Foundation grant. The foundation raises funds for the benefit of the Houston School District. It is associated with Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Purchased were soccer goals and balls; badminton and dodgeball...
HOUSTON, MO
Elle

The Mom Who Stole Her Daughter’s Identity

In early 2016, a blonde stranger with round cheeks arrived at a domestic violence shelter near the small town of West Plains, Missouri, visibly shaken. She said her name was Lauren Ashleigh Hays and that she was 22 years old. The story Lauren told was both familiar and sad: She...
WEST PLAINS, MO
howellcountynews.com

Traffic concerns, homelessness dominate citizen forum

After only six months on the job, Willow Springs Police Chief Wes Ellison has done something with the department no one ever has before—he invited members of the public to comment and ask questions at a moderated citizens’ forum. Howell County News hosted the event Dec. 1 at...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston council to talk further on ’23 budget at Monday meeting

With no breakthroughs Monday on next year’s city budget, the Houston City Council will hold a special closed meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, to tackle the spending document. The decision came during a 90-minute session that was filled with accusations. The council meeting came two weeks after...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Section of Highway 137 to close for culvert replacement

Highway 137 in Howell and Texas counties will be closed in January as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace the culvert under the roadway in various locations. The road will be closed between Highway 17 near Yukon to Business 63 at Willow Springs. Crews will work one section of roadway at a time.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Corey Joseph Floyd

Corey Joseph Floyd was the youngest son of the late Bill and Sandy Bailie Floyd. He was born Dec. 18, 1981, in Columbia, Mo., weighing only 3 pounds and fighting all the way. On Aug. 28, 2004, he married Tina “Marie” Sullins. They were blessed with three sons,...
LICKING, MO
KYTV

Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine

VIBURNUM, Mo. (KY3) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports a miner died in an accident at a mine in Viburnum. The accident happened on Tuesday at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They hope to release more once an autopsy...
IRON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Eastern Missouri man wanted in Phelps County captured

An eastern Missouri man, wanted in Phelps County, is taken into custody. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced this weekend that it was looking for Austin Strom, 30, of Mineral Point. Strom was wanted on a probation and parole warrant after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2019. The Sheriff’s Office says Strom was also wanted on several counts of resisting arrest by fleeing. He had allegedly eluded law enforcement several times over the last 24 hours, including in one spot near Highway P and Highway AA.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

SCOTT LEE SHUMATE

Scott Lee Shumate, 75, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 25, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa to Floyd Russell and Dorothy Helen Weaver Shumate. On Jan. 15, 1977, he married Patricia Joan Dill. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

One home, two shootings, one injured

UPDATE 12/8/22: Andrea Brazell entered a guilty plea on Dec. 6, 2022. She was sentenced to seven years of suspended execution of her sentence and five years of supervised probation. UPDATE 10/18/22: Jason Brazell has a plea and trial setting scheduled for Nov. 22, 2022. In a court appearance on Oct. 18, Brazell’s attorney made […]
ROBY, MO
KRMS Radio

Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges

A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
RICHLAND, MO
KTLO

Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns

A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO

