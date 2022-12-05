Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
City of Cabool to hold hearing on variance request
The City of Cabool will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at city hall to hear a variance request. Carl Wilson is asking to place a mobile home on his property at 355 Cannaday Lane. The property is located in the B-2 (highway business) district. The public...
houstonherald.com
County commission discusses bridge, Dunn industrial park development
Members of the Texas County Commission conducted business on Nov. 30-Dec. 1. •Approved additions and abatements from the assessor. •Reviewed payout of comp time for employees with Sheriff Scott Lindsey. It will carry over as usual. Commissioners also reviewed an inmate medical bill from TCMH. •Studied county commission orders for...
KYTV
Pulaski County sheriff, commissioners discuss ARPA money for former employees
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The fight over bonuses at Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is finally over. The Pulaski County Commission voted to give dozens of former employees extra pay for working during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office received $780,000, which was supposed to go to essential...
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
howellcountynews.com
NO SCENIC BYWAY THROUGH HOWELL COUNTY
There will be no Scenic Byway through Howell County, reports County Clerk Kelly Waggoner. The County Commission had until Dec. 13 to make a decision about participation in the Scenic Byway, but Howell County is no longer being considered for this designation. "We had requested a meeting with MODOT, who...
houstonherald.com
Houston Education Foundation supports PE equipment purchases
High school students in Rodney Preheim’s physical education class received new equipment purchased through a Houston Education Foundation grant. The foundation raises funds for the benefit of the Houston School District. It is associated with Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Purchased were soccer goals and balls; badminton and dodgeball...
Elle
The Mom Who Stole Her Daughter’s Identity
In early 2016, a blonde stranger with round cheeks arrived at a domestic violence shelter near the small town of West Plains, Missouri, visibly shaken. She said her name was Lauren Ashleigh Hays and that she was 22 years old. The story Lauren told was both familiar and sad: She...
howellcountynews.com
Traffic concerns, homelessness dominate citizen forum
After only six months on the job, Willow Springs Police Chief Wes Ellison has done something with the department no one ever has before—he invited members of the public to comment and ask questions at a moderated citizens’ forum. Howell County News hosted the event Dec. 1 at...
ksmu.org
Longtime Missouri photojournalist Dean Curtis launches book on Shannon County’s wild horses
Dean Curtis is a longtime photojournalist based in the Ozarks, once serving as the Springfield News-Leader photo editor. Seven years ago, he was inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame. But for the past 12 years, Curtis has been taking images of herds of wild horses in Shannon County...
houstonherald.com
Houston council to talk further on ’23 budget at Monday meeting
With no breakthroughs Monday on next year’s city budget, the Houston City Council will hold a special closed meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, to tackle the spending document. The decision came during a 90-minute session that was filled with accusations. The council meeting came two weeks after...
houstonherald.com
Section of Highway 137 to close for culvert replacement
Highway 137 in Howell and Texas counties will be closed in January as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace the culvert under the roadway in various locations. The road will be closed between Highway 17 near Yukon to Business 63 at Willow Springs. Crews will work one section of roadway at a time.
KTLO
Bakersfield man makes court appearance for stealing and burning vehicle
A Missouri man facing charges in two Arkansas counties for stealing and burning a single vehicle appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The case of 43-year-old Clarence “Clay” Mason, who lists an address in Bakersfield, was continued until his Public Defender can check on a companion case in Fulton County.
houstonherald.com
Corey Joseph Floyd
Corey Joseph Floyd was the youngest son of the late Bill and Sandy Bailie Floyd. He was born Dec. 18, 1981, in Columbia, Mo., weighing only 3 pounds and fighting all the way. On Aug. 28, 2004, he married Tina “Marie” Sullins. They were blessed with three sons,...
KYTV
Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine
VIBURNUM, Mo. (KY3) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports a miner died in an accident at a mine in Viburnum. The accident happened on Tuesday at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They hope to release more once an autopsy...
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri man wanted in Phelps County captured
An eastern Missouri man, wanted in Phelps County, is taken into custody. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced this weekend that it was looking for Austin Strom, 30, of Mineral Point. Strom was wanted on a probation and parole warrant after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2019. The Sheriff’s Office says Strom was also wanted on several counts of resisting arrest by fleeing. He had allegedly eluded law enforcement several times over the last 24 hours, including in one spot near Highway P and Highway AA.
Laclede Record
SCOTT LEE SHUMATE
Scott Lee Shumate, 75, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 25, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa to Floyd Russell and Dorothy Helen Weaver Shumate. On Jan. 15, 1977, he married Patricia Joan Dill. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife...
One home, two shootings, one injured
UPDATE 12/8/22: Andrea Brazell entered a guilty plea on Dec. 6, 2022. She was sentenced to seven years of suspended execution of her sentence and five years of supervised probation. UPDATE 10/18/22: Jason Brazell has a plea and trial setting scheduled for Nov. 22, 2022. In a court appearance on Oct. 18, Brazell’s attorney made […]
KYTV
Mountain View-Birch Tree School District closes school Friday because of illnesses
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - The Mountain View-Birch Tree School District canceled classes on Friday because of illnesses. The school issued an AMI day or alternative method instruction day. School leaders say they will use the day to clean and sanitize each building. The school shared a post on Facebook...
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
KTLO
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
