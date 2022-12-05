Read full article on original website
Related
Danny Masterson Jury Foreman Says Accusers’ Changing Stories, ‘Credibility’ Led to Mistrial: ‘Didn’t Pass the Smell Test’
The jury foreman in the rape trial of Danny Masterson said evolving details and other “credibility” issues in his three accusers’ stories ultimately led to a mistrial, while a lack of preparedness from prosecutors and LAPD detectives who testified certainly didn’t help. But the Church of...
Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road
The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey
An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
Racist Texas Bartender Found Guilty of Assault After Beating Black Woman
Former Texas bartender Austin Shuffield was found guilty by a jury one count of obstruction and another count of assault for beating L'Daijohnique Lee in a parking lot in March 2019, but not guilty of another charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident, in which Shuffield levied racial slurs against Lee while savagely beating her for blocking his car, attracted national attention and mass protests after police initially only charged Lee for breaking a rear window on the bartender’s truck. In a cellphone video captured by a nearby witness, Shuffield can be seen wielding a gun at his side during the altercation, though it wasn’t enough to sway the jury. As a part of a plea deal, Shuffield received a 120-day jail term for assault, a five-year prison sentence for obstruction, and probation for two years.Read it at CBS News
JonBenet Ramsey detective among five Boulder police officers disciplined for failing to investigate cases
A former lead detective on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case - and head of the Investigations Unit - has been reassigned to patrol by the Boulder Police Department after an internal audit revealed some cases had not been investigated between 2019 and this year.Commander Thomas Trujillo “is no longer involved in any investigations, including the Jon Benet Ramsey case,” BPD spokesperson Sarah Huntley told The Independent.The 36-year veteran of the department also received a three-day suspension without pay, and was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan, the department said in a Tuesday night release.Action was taken against Mr Trujillo and...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Nick Carter appears happy in first sighting since rape allegations
Nick Carter flashed a big smile in his first public sighting since he was sued for raping an autistic fan when she was underage in 2001. The Backstreet Boys member, 42, was photographed on Thursday — just hours after his alleged victim held a press conference detailing her claims — happily waving at people outside of the Empire State Building in New York City. Carter has vehemently denied the allegations made against him. “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” the “I Want It That Way” singer’s...
Autopsy claims Florida inmate Kevin Desir died from ‘strangulation’ in fight with officers
The family of a Florida man who died in a 2021 physical altercation with prison guards is calling for the release of surveillance video of what happened after a private autopsy concluded he was strangled to death.Kevin Desir, 43, was arrested on marijuana and criminal mischief charges, according to Local10.Desir, whose family says he had a history of bipolar disorder, was sent to North Broward Bureau Facility in South Florida, a prison designated especially for those with mental health challenges and physical disabilities, according to The Guardian.On 17 January, after Desir had been hospitalised for cutting himself, Broward County...
ABC Yanks Backstreet Boys Christmas Special After New Rape Accusation Against Nick Carter
"A Very Backstreet Holiday" had been scheduled for Dec. 14
Chris Christie’s niece kicked off flight, reportedly asked cops: ‘Do you know who I am?’
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s niece was taken off a plane last week after she accused a couple she perceived to be Latino of smuggling drugs on the flight, a report said.Shannon Epstein, 25, boarded a Spirit Airlines flight to New Jersey from the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans on November 24 at about 6am.She proceeded to ask a family near her, who she perceived to be Latino, if they were “smuggling cocaine”, Captain Jason Rivarde, a sheriff’s office spokesperson on Friday told The Times-Picayune newspaper.He added that airline workers requested Ms Epstein be removed from...
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith Slavery Saga Challenges Audiences With Grueling Cruelty
The script focuses on the physical and spiritual brutality endured by Smith's real-life character without addressing the man's actual humanity
‘One Fine Morning’ Review: Mia Hansen-Løve Captures Love, Death, and Renewal in a Young Mother’s Life
La Seydoux gives a striking performance, her face registering a panoply of emotions with honesty and subtlety
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Post-Mortem: Danielle Moné Truitt Breaks Down Ayanna’s Task Force Decision
(SPOILER ALERT: This article reveals plot points from the Dec. 8 episode of “Law & Order: Organized Crime”) Was the Organized Crime Task Force really being shut down? In the winter finale of “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” the squad led by Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), came together for what seemed like one last time to save her and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) when a meeting with suspect Robert Silas (John Doman) turned into a bloody standoff.
Irish Oscar Entry ‘The Quiet Girl’ Has a Secret Weapon: Silence
TheWrap magazine: "The different types of silence in the film are reflective of Irish society and certain aspects of our past," says director Colm Bairad
‘Law & Order': Mehcad Brooks’ Character Experiences ‘Every Good Cop’s Worst Nightmare’ Over Innocent Suspect
In Thursday night’s episode of “Law & Order,” Mehcad Brooks’ police detective character Jalen Shaw find himself inadvertently perpetuating the racism of the prison system when he learns, too late, that a young male suspect whose confession he’s obtained is actually innocent. “This young man...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner David Graziano Accused of Bullying and ‘Super Toxic’ Behavior
David Graziano, who was named the new showrunner of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” ahead of its record 24th season, has been accused of creating “toxic” work environments and of inappropriate behavior and comments on his previous series, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday.
How the Indian Film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Told the True Story of a Brothel Madam Who Became a Political Leader (Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: "I wanted this story from Mumbai. I lived one lane away from where she lived for 30 years of my life," writer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali says
Howard Stern Floats Anti-Vax Theory Over Kirstie Alley’s Death: ‘Maybe She Didn’t Go to the Doctor Soon Enough’
Shes 71, and I know to some people thats old, but to me thats young, the shock jock said
Why ‘The UnRedacted’ Documentarian Meg Smaker Felt Compelled to Tell the Story of Guantanamo Detainees (Video)
Director Meg Smaker’s feature-length debut, the intense documentary “The UnRedacted” (formerly known as “Jihad Rehab”), chronicles the plight of Guantanamo detainees undergoing a longterm program of de-radicalization in Saudi Arabia. Speaking with “The Perfect Storm” author Sebastian Junger at a lively Awards Season Screening Series...
CNN to Move Out of Hollywood Offices That Were Home to ‘Larry King Live’
It's the latest cost-cutting decision from Chris Licht
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0