.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Clearview Regional (N.J.) 2024 MF/ATT Wisniewski commits to Radford

Clearview Regional (N.J.) 2024 midfield/attack Maggie Wisniewski has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Radford University. High school: Clearview Regional High School (Mullica Hill, N.J.) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Midfield, Attack. College committed to: Radford University. Club team: South Jersey Shamrocks Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors: 2nd team...
.@NLLwings to retire Hall of Famer Finneran’s No. 11 jersey

Today, the Philadelphia Wings announced the organization will honor 2021 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Hall of Fame selection Kevin Finneran on January 27 when they retire his No. 11 jersey to the rafters of Wells Fargo Center. Finneran’s jersey will join the likes of Wings legends Tom Marechek (#42), Jake...
