John Stanard: "The Daily American Republic’ is the successor after many, many names of the first newspaper in Butler County.”

Chariton Leader
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, December 8th, 2022
(Parma, MO) -- A former city clerk in the Missouri Bootheel was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the city of Parma in New Madrid County. Helen Frye was ordered to pay restitution of just under $38,000 to the city and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Audits from the Missouri Auditor’s Office found that more than $115,000 was fraudulently taken over a four-year period through payroll overpayments and improper payments and purchases. Frye will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
KFVS12
Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County
abc17news.com
Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
KFVS12
Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County
frameamemory.org
jackson, missouri newborn photographer | Mccoys newborn shoot
Where do I even begin? I have been photographing the Schabbing family for many years now. I was so incredibly excited when Haley contacted me and told me they were growing their family again! We did a maternity session and newborn session this time around that included the entire family. McCoy was the perfect addition to their family and it is very evident how much he is loved by everyone, especially his older siblings. I basically had to pry him out of big sister Austin’s hands haha. McCoy was a surprise gender and I have to hand it to the momma’s that have the patience to wait and find out at birth. I can only imagine that exact moment of finding out but my anxiety would never allow me to do it! The Schabbing family raise and show cattle so we had to incorporate a little cow bonnet and lovey into his newborn session. Haley even brought a cute little sign to display for that portion. He was born close enough to Christmas too so Baby’s first Christmas photos were a definite must! We did a little snowman setup and a gingerbread man. I love them both and so did mom!
kbsi23.com
Jackson R-2 district authors follow-up e-mail to parents
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) — The Jackson R-2 district has authored a follow-up e-mail to parents of students who currently face meal account deficits. Currently, the district has a deficit of at least $32,000, according to a previous KBSI story as well as the original e-mail to district parents, which was distributed last Friday evening.
whiterivernow.com
Missouri woman dies in one-vehicle accident near Imboden
A Missouri woman was killed early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63, north of Imboden, in Lawrence County. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of Cuba, Mo., died after her 2001 Honda left the highway while negotiating a curve and overturned. The Arkansas State Police preliminary fatality report said the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the accident, which was listed at 1:08 a.m.
KFVS12
Murder victims identified in Butler County
KFVS12
Sickness temporarily closes 2 Heartland schools
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Two Heartland schools are calling off classes for the rest of the week because of illness. According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, several students, faculty and staff have called out sick. In a Facebook post, Doniphan school leaders said, “Sickness has hit our district hard.”...
KFVS12
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County. He’s accused of killing his father and brother before deputies arrived on scene. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers identified the victims as 76-year-old Norman Morgan and 47-year-old Timothy Morgan. Justin Morgan, 45, was...
darnews.com
Three reported dead in incident on Highway AA
Three people are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Highway AA, east of Poplar Bluff. According to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Highway AA in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area. Additionally, concerns were raised by neighbors about the well-being of a residence in that block.
Employee killed in construction crane accident
The crane that overturned was working on a project inside a unit of the Phillips 66 Refinery when the accident happened around 10:45 a.m. The identity of the worker has not been released.
WBBJ
Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
KFVS12
City Council votes on bid to build new airport terminal
3 killed in I-55 crash after truck swerves to avoid animal
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – Two women and one man died over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 55 in Scott County. According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., at mile marker 85.6 between the cities of Benton and Kelso.
KFVS12
Man arrested following deadly Butler County shooting
KFVS12
Man convicted, sentenced in Bollinger Co. murder
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was convicted in the April 2021 murder of Joshua Taylor. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, a Cape Girardeau County jury convicted Joshua A. Proffer on Thursday, November for second-degree murder. On Monday, December 5, Proffer was sentenced to the maximum...
Kait 8
Sign of the times: Stealing from the grieving
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould funeral home works hard to provide comfort and care to those grieving the loss of a loved one. One of their jobs is making sure funeral processions are safe. So, who would steal from such a business?. According to a news release shared on...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty in a deadly shooting in southeast Missouri. According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on Friday night, December 2 of all 16 charges, including: first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and property damage.
