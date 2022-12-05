Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Analysis: Dominant Eagles' o-line worthy of MVP talk
If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line would be the frontrunner. Jalen Hurts is among the top candidates for AP NFL MVP mainly due to a dominant line that protects him and paves the way for one of the league’s best rushing attacks. The Eagles are 11-1 for the fourth time in franchise history thanks to a dynamic offense and stingy defense.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks begin defining 2-game stretch hosting Panthers
SEATTLE (AP) — Pete Carroll was really thrown for a loop when the NFL added a 17th game to the schedule last season. “In my mind, I’m going to be in the fourth quarter when we get to next week. We are not there yet,” Seattle's veteran head coach said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mariota or Ridder? Slumping Falcons ponder change at QB
ATLANTA (AP) — Mired in a monthlong slump but somehow still in playoff contention, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely planning changes during their bye week. Some will be subtle. Perhaps a tweak of a scheme, some different formations, a new play or two.
Report: Rams OC Liam Coen Heading Back to Kentucky
He was Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in ’21.
Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘I don’t see the point’ in regular-season return
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shed light on what stokes his fire while speaking on Prime Video’s “TNF in
Citrus County Chronicle
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Chargers' Herbert set for prime time
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are preparing to face each other for the second time — and with more at stake for their respective teams. Both quarterbacks are trying to do something classmates Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts have...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williamson scores 29, Pelicans hold off Pistons 104-98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When Detroit guard Corey Joseph tried to bear-hug Zion Williamson to prevent an easy transition layup, the New Orleans Pelicans’ imposing star forward found a way to toss the ball in anyway as he was falling to the court. After Williamson pulled himself up,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tatum, Brown lead Celtics to easy 125-98 win over Suns
PHOENIX (AP) — The hardest task these days for the Boston Celtics might be staying humble. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 25 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 off the bench and the rolling Celtics embarrassed the sloppy Phoenix Suns 125-98 on Wednesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tierney gets 1st goal for Panthers in 5-1 win over Red Wings
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran Chris Tierney scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night. Rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Adebayo, Butler lift Heat past Kawhi-less Clippers 115-110
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo knows the Miami Heat have some work to do to climb up the standings. Thursday was, he hopes, a good start. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seguin nets OT winner for Stars in 4-3 victory over Senators
DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored with 29 seconds left in overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. Seguin took a pass from 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston on a nifty play, then went...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hawks' Murray to miss about 2 weeks with sprained left ankle
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expected to miss about two weeks with a sprained left ankle, the third Atlanta starter to go down with an injury in the past week. Murray was hurt Wednesday night early in the first quarter of a 113-89 loss to the...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP sources: Walker, Bellinger, Bell move; Giants add Haniger
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cole Kuiper saw a report on Twitter: Aaron Judge was nearing a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Cole called his father, Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper, to share the good news. Then the report was scrubbed, and Cole had to get back to his vacationing...
Citrus County Chronicle
UFC 282: Suddenly vacant light heavyweight belt at stake
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have been waiting for their shot at the light heavyweight title, and neither expected it to come Saturday. They were supposed to compete in the co-main event of UFC 282 until champion Jiri Prochazka pulled out last month of his fight with second-ranked Glover Teixeira because of a shoulder injury.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release
Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...
