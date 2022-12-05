If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line would be the frontrunner. Jalen Hurts is among the top candidates for AP NFL MVP mainly due to a dominant line that protects him and paves the way for one of the league’s best rushing attacks. The Eagles are 11-1 for the fourth time in franchise history thanks to a dynamic offense and stingy defense.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO