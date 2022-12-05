Read full article on original website
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
‘The View': Joy Behar Bets Herschel Walker Is ‘Relieved’ to Lose: ‘These White Guys’ Were ‘Using Him’ and ‘He Knew It’ (Video)
”Somewhere in this guy’s head, he must be thinking these white guys, you know, Lindsey, and the other one, are like, pushing him around,“ Behar said. Herschel Walker lost his bid as Georgia senator on Tuesday by razor-thin margins, but “The View” host Joy Behar is pretty sure he’s happy about that. On Wednesday morning’s show, Behar guessed that Walker “knew” that the Republican party was “using him.”
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
Joe Manchin's Prayers Were Answered
The West Virginia senator had wished for an end to the 50-50 tied Senate—even if Raphael Warnock's win means Manchin won't be kingmaker in the chamber anymore.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
