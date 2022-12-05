ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

'Our future is in great hands': WMU hires Louisville OC Taylor as football coach

The Nick Saban coaching tree continues to branch out in the state of Michigan. Lance Taylor, most recently the offensive coordinator at Louisville, who played football at Alabama and then got his coaching start as a graduate assistant under Saban, has been tapped to be the next head coach at Western Michigan, the university announced Thursday morning.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

UM's Michigan Medicine to acquire Sparrow Health in latest hospital system merger

The University of Michigan's Michigan Medicine will acquire Lansing-based Sparrow Health System, the UM Board of Regents said Thursday, the latest merger in a state that has experienced hospital system consolidation. No purchase price was disclosed, and Michigan Medicine and Sparrow officials indicated they would hold a Friday press conference...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy