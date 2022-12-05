ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Schedule News: Vikings' Week 15 Game vs. Colts Set for Noon CT on Saturday 12/17

By Will Ragatz
Previously, it was uncertain whether the game would happen on Saturday or Sunday.

The Vikings' Week 15 home game against the Colts is officially set for 12 p.m. central time on Saturday, December 17th, the NFL announced on Monday. Up to this point, it hadn't been determined whether the game would take place on Saturday or Sunday, as the league uses flexible scheduling late in the season.

So the Vikings will end up playing twice in a row on Saturdays. After a normal Sunday game in Detroit this week, they'll face the Colts and Giants (12/24) on consecutive Saturdays at U.S. Bank Stadium. Both games will start at noon.

The Vikings-Colts game will be a standalone game as part of a Thanksgiving-like tripleheader on the 17th. After the game in Minnesota, Ravens-Browns will take place in the late afternoon and Dolphins-Bills will be the Saturday night game. All three games will be televised nationally on NFL Network, but Vikings-Colts will also be available on ABC affiliate KSTP (Channel 5) in the Twin Cities.

The Colts are 4-8-1 this season and are reeling after a blowout loss against the Cowboys on Sunday night. They fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start and made the controversial decision to replace him with former center Jeff Saturday, a TV analyst who had no coaching experience above the high school level. After winning their first game under Saturday and being competitive in losses to the Eagles and Steelers, Indianapolis gave up a 33-0 run in the fourth quarter of a 54-19 loss to Dallas in Week 13.

The Colts turned the ball over five times in that game. Matt Ryan threw three interceptions, giving him the NFL lead with 13 this season.

This should be a very winnable game for the Vikings, but their focus for this week is on a Detroit Lions team that scored 40 point against the Jaguars on Sunday and has won four of its last five games.

Remaining schedule for the 10-2 Vikings:

  • Week 14, Sunday 12/11: at Lions (5-7), 12 p.m. CT on FOX
  • Week 15, Saturday 12/17: vs. Colts (4-8-1), 12 p.m. CT on NFLN/KSTP
  • Week 16, Saturday 12/24 vs. Giants (7-4-1), 12 p.m. CT on FOX
  • Week 17, Sunday 1/1 at Packers (5-8), 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
  • Week 18, Sunday 1/8 at Bears (3-10), time and channel TBD

