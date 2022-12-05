ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connection, inspiration found at Winter Meetings

SAN DIEGO – Before anyone answered a question or took the podium, the empowerment was palpable at the Women in Baseball event on Tuesday. Women were the majority in the room, something that is yet to be common at the Winter Meetings or in front offices. Ninety-six women from across Minor League Baseball gathered to share advice and experience, and just catch up as the event returned for the first time since 2019.
milb.com

Portland Sea Dogs Announce Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs baseball team today announced it has entered into an agreement with a new owner, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Club will continue to be managed by the current Sea Dogs staff, led by President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa, and remain the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
PORTLAND, ME
milb.com

Sweet, LaRocque win Coolbaugh, Bender Awards

SAN DIEGO -- Minor League Baseball announced the selection of Milwaukee Brewers Minor League manager Rick Sweet as the recipient of the 14th annual Mike Coolbaugh Award, and St. Louis Cardinals assistant general manager and director of player development Gary LaRocque as the 14th winner of the Sheldon “Chief” Bender Award.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milb.com

Savannah Bananas Add 2 More Games at Constellation Field

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – Due to popular demand, the Savannah Bananas added two additional exhibition games at Constellation Field – home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys – as part of their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour. It was announced in October that Constellation Field would host...
SUGAR LAND, TX

