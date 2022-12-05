SAN DIEGO – Before anyone answered a question or took the podium, the empowerment was palpable at the Women in Baseball event on Tuesday. Women were the majority in the room, something that is yet to be common at the Winter Meetings or in front offices. Ninety-six women from across Minor League Baseball gathered to share advice and experience, and just catch up as the event returned for the first time since 2019.

