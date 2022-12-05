Adam Korsak capped off his illustrious college football career with a well-deserved honor. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history was recognized as the best punter in the nation on Thursday, when he was named the winner of the 2022 Ray Guy Award. The Melbourne, Australia, native became the first Scarlet Knight in program history to earn a major national award.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO