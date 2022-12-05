Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Ex-Giants coordinator is finalist for Stanford head coach, report says
Since David Shaw announced his resignation on Nov. 27, Stanford Football has been looking for a new head coach. And Jason Garrett has emerged as a finalist for the position, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports: Sources:...
Rutgers’ Adam Korsak wins Ray Guy Award, named nation’s top punter with historic honor
Adam Korsak capped off his illustrious college football career with a well-deserved honor. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history was recognized as the best punter in the nation on Thursday, when he was named the winner of the 2022 Ray Guy Award. The Melbourne, Australia, native became the first Scarlet Knight in program history to earn a major national award.
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0