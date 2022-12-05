ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Ex-Giants coordinator is finalist for Stanford head coach, report says

Since David Shaw announced his resignation on Nov. 27, Stanford Football has been looking for a new head coach. And Jason Garrett has emerged as a finalist for the position, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports: Sources:...
Rutgers’ Adam Korsak wins Ray Guy Award, named nation’s top punter with historic honor

Adam Korsak capped off his illustrious college football career with a well-deserved honor. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history was recognized as the best punter in the nation on Thursday, when he was named the winner of the 2022 Ray Guy Award. The Melbourne, Australia, native became the first Scarlet Knight in program history to earn a major national award.
