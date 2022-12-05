Read full article on original website
First Quarter Honor Roll For Central Aroostook Jr/Sr HS Released
The first quarter of the school year is behind many students and teachers as we are now "back to normal” for most in The County. Central Aroostook Jr./Sr High School in Mars Hill recently released the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2022-23 academic year. Students in...
wabi.tv
Presque Isle man sentenced for 2019 double murder
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Aroostook County has been sentenced. 41-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced Thursday morning to one life sentence for the murder of Roger Ellis and one life sentence for the murder of Allan Curtis. Nightingale was...
pihsanchor.com
New hot spot in town
Presque Isle has got a new hot spot in town called Bubble Tea Cafe. Many of our high school students have been there already. “I’m not a big tea person, so I didn’t really like it, but I thought the inside was cute,” Mallory Cronin ‘26 said.
Presque Isle Man Gets Two Life Sentences for Homicides in Castle Hill, Maine
Forty-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced Thursday to two life sentences for murdering two men in Castle Hill in 2019. Bobby Nightingale Gets Two Life Sentences for Castle Hill Murders. A jury found him guilty of the crimes in August of 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allan Curtis were killed...
Who Won the Lottery for $1.5 Million in Madawaska, Maine?
It’s always interesting to hear about someone nearby winning the lottery. Even if it’s in the same state, people talk about it. It’s especially exciting and intriguing when anyone wins big money in a tight knit community like Aroostook County. Even more so, in the town of Madawaska.
Crash on I-95 in Southern Aroostook County Shuts Down Northbound Lanes
A section of I-95 near Ludlow was shut down Friday morning while police and paramedics were on the scene of a vehicle crash. Maine State Police reported shortly after 9:00 a.m. that a crash had occurred at mile marker 294 in the northbound lanes. This area is about eight miles below Houlton.
Winners List from the Festival of Trees 2022 in Presque Isle, Maine
St. Apollonia's Festival of Trees had a record crowd on opening night at the Aroostook Centre Mall as 81 trees were on display. The whole weekend was busy with activity. Visitors bought tickets to bid on the different displays to win the many items offered with each tree. Of the featured displays was the Community Spirit Tree with over $3,500 in gifts.
Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash at Old Burger King Location in Presque Isle, Maine
Daigle Oil Company has bought the old Burger King location on Maine Street in Presque Isle to construct an “express tunnel car wash.”. Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash in Presque Isle. Demolition on the structure will start the week of December 5, 2022, according to Sonya Dechene...
Two People Die Following Head-on Collision on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine
A two-vehicle collision late Monday afternoon on U.S. Route 1 in Westfield claimed the lives of two Aroostook County residents. Maine State Police say 41-year-old April Kellerhals of Littleton was driving north in a 2015 Honda Pilot shortly before 4:00 p.m. when she came around a corner and collided head-on with a 2017 Ford C-Max that was travelling in her lane. The car was being driven by 81-year-old Dale Drake of Presque Isle.
Reward Offered for Info about Two Deer Carcasses Dumped on I-95 in Benedicta, Maine
A $3,000 reward is being offered for information about two deer carcasses that were left on the side of Interstate 95 in Benedicta in Aroostook County, Maine. The remains were found on Thursday near mile marker 260. “The deer was left to waste next to the highway”. Spokesperson and Communications...
wabi.tv
Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in...
Man Dies after Being Struck on Van Buren Road in Caribou, Maine
A 54-year-old man has died after being struck on the Van Buren Road in Caribou on Wednesday night, November 23. Police: The man was “running in and out of traffic”. The Caribou Police Department received a report around 9:28 pm that a man was running in and out of traffic near Skyway Plaza. Soon after the initial call, at 9:30 pm, Maine State Police Troopers Nathan Desrosier and Trooper Denver Roy reported that the man was lying in the roadway on the Van Buren Road.
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Former Bangor man pleads guilty to conspiracy in drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine — A former Bangor man pleaded guilty in a Bangor court Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Court documents show between January 2018 and December 2021, 31-year-old Wayne Smith trafficked fentanyl and meth with others in Penobscot and...
Wade Man Charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl and Meth
A 56-year-old Wade man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking crimes following a lengthy investigation into the importation and sale of “significant amounts” of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County. On Wednesday, investigators assigned to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Aroostook County Task Force executed a State...
