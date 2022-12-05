ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Hill, ME

wabi.tv

Presque Isle man sentenced for 2019 double murder

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Aroostook County has been sentenced. 41-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced Thursday morning to one life sentence for the murder of Roger Ellis and one life sentence for the murder of Allan Curtis. Nightingale was...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
pihsanchor.com

New hot spot in town

Presque Isle has got a new hot spot in town called Bubble Tea Cafe. Many of our high school students have been there already. “I’m not a big tea person, so I didn’t really like it, but I thought the inside was cute,” Mallory Cronin ‘26 said.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Winners List from the Festival of Trees 2022 in Presque Isle, Maine

St. Apollonia's Festival of Trees had a record crowd on opening night at the Aroostook Centre Mall as 81 trees were on display. The whole weekend was busy with activity. Visitors bought tickets to bid on the different displays to win the many items offered with each tree. Of the featured displays was the Community Spirit Tree with over $3,500 in gifts.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Two People Die Following Head-on Collision on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine

A two-vehicle collision late Monday afternoon on U.S. Route 1 in Westfield claimed the lives of two Aroostook County residents. Maine State Police say 41-year-old April Kellerhals of Littleton was driving north in a 2015 Honda Pilot shortly before 4:00 p.m. when she came around a corner and collided head-on with a 2017 Ford C-Max that was travelling in her lane. The car was being driven by 81-year-old Dale Drake of Presque Isle.
WESTFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
BANGOR, ME
Q 96.1

Man Dies after Being Struck on Van Buren Road in Caribou, Maine

A 54-year-old man has died after being struck on the Van Buren Road in Caribou on Wednesday night, November 23. Police: The man was “running in and out of traffic”. The Caribou Police Department received a report around 9:28 pm that a man was running in and out of traffic near Skyway Plaza. Soon after the initial call, at 9:30 pm, Maine State Police Troopers Nathan Desrosier and Trooper Denver Roy reported that the man was lying in the roadway on the Van Buren Road.
CARIBOU, ME
Q 96.1

No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
LIMESTONE, ME
Q 96.1

Wade Man Charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl and Meth

A 56-year-old Wade man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking crimes following a lengthy investigation into the importation and sale of “significant amounts” of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County. On Wednesday, investigators assigned to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Aroostook County Task Force executed a State...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

