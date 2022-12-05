Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Razorbacks regrouping after losing key piece
Arkansas basketball will have to regroup after being dealt a heavy blow Wednesday afternoon when the news was released the star sophomore forward Trevon Brazile would miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn right ACL midway through the first half of Tuesday's 65-58 victory over UNC Greensboro.
No. 9 Arkansas battles Oklahoma, moves on without Trevon Brazile
Despite adding a pair of wins to its ledger this week, No. 9 Arkansas suffered a harsh setback on Wednesday
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas DB entering transfer portal after 4 seasons with Razorbacks, per report
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman saw his defensive back depth diminished a little on Thursday, as veteran safety Zach Zimos has entered the tranfer portal, according to 247Sports. Zimos, a redshirt junior from Sugar Land, Texas, appeared in 8 games for the Razorbacks this season, with most of his action...
5newsonline.com
Brazile to miss remainder of the season with the Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right knee in the first half of the UNC Greensboro game on Dec. 6. After further evaluation Wednesday morning, it was determined that Brazile tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and...
Arkansas Annouces Status of Brazile's Injury
Razorbacks will miss energy leading rebounder, blocker brings off the bench
5newsonline.com
Razorbacks rally for 65-58 win over UNC-Greensboro
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 9-ranked Arkansas men's basketball team avoided an upset bid from UNC-Greensboro, rallying to defeat the Spartans 65-58 Tuesday night. Nick Smith Jr. paced the Hogs with 22 points on the night, as the Hogs improved to 8-1 on the season. The Razorbacks fell into...
Hogs’ Barry Odom May be Headed Out of Town After All
Reports Tuesday say Razorbacks' defensive coordinator taking head job at UNLV.
arkansasfight.com
Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board
It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
Chances Are Pittman Has Already Contacted Barry Odom's Replacement
Let the speculation as to who's next begin
5newsonline.com
Heritage guard Carlee Casteel shooting for the stars on and off the basketball court
ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Heritage guard Carlee Casteel is a basketball star who can shoot. “Carlee is a dynamic basketball player,” said Josh Laymon, Rogers Heritage girls basketball head coach. And she's someone shooting for the stars. “I want to go to Mars, I think it would be...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs
In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Northwest Arkansas runoff election results: Bella Vista Mayor, council positions
ARKANSAS CITY, Ark. — Though voter turnout in northwest Arkansas is characteristically low, more than 8000 ballots were cast in midterm runoffs on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The results are in for positions from Bella Vista mayor to various council member positions in Rogers, Bentonville, and Springdale:. As of the...
KHBS
Heavy rain & flooding possible tomorrow night
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says rain chances will build throughout the day Wednesday. Heavy rain and flooding will be possible tomorrow night into Thursday morning.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
5newsonline.com
Three years since Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr was killed
Today marks three years since the killing of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr. He was shot in his police cruiser on Dec. 7, 2019.
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
