Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Razorbacks regrouping after losing key piece

Arkansas basketball will have to regroup after being dealt a heavy blow Wednesday afternoon when the news was released the star sophomore forward Trevon Brazile would miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn right ACL midway through the first half of Tuesday's 65-58 victory over UNC Greensboro.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Brazile to miss remainder of the season with the Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right knee in the first half of the UNC Greensboro game on Dec. 6. After further evaluation Wednesday morning, it was determined that Brazile tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Razorbacks rally for 65-58 win over UNC-Greensboro

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 9-ranked Arkansas men's basketball team avoided an upset bid from UNC-Greensboro, rallying to defeat the Spartans 65-58 Tuesday night. Nick Smith Jr. paced the Hogs with 22 points on the night, as the Hogs improved to 8-1 on the season. The Razorbacks fell into...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasfight.com

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board

It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas Advocate

18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs

In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Heavy rain & flooding possible tomorrow night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says rain chances will build throughout the day Wednesday. Heavy rain and flooding will be possible tomorrow night into Thursday morning.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

