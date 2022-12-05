Read full article on original website
Fox47News
Aaron Judge reportedly agrees to $360M, 9-year deal with the Yankees
It looks like Aaron Judge will be a New York Yankee for the better part of the next decade. Judge has agreed to a $360 million, 9-year deal with the Yankees, according to The Associated Press and ESPN. The Yankees beat out teams in Judge's home state of California. ESPN...
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Longtime Tigers writer John Lowe heading to Baseball Hall of Fame as winner of BBWAA Career Excellence Award
Longtime Tigers writer John Lowe is heading into the Baseball Hall of Fame after winning the 2023 Baseball Writers Association of America Career Excellence Award. Lowe worked for the Detroit Free Press, covering the Tigers 29 years before retiring in 2014. He will be inducted during July's celebration in Cooperstown.
