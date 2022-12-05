ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

$10.6 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in November With Another $867,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $18.3 Million

louisianalottery.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket

GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?. Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish. The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235. The winning numbers for...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
104.5 KDAT

Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize

There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
IOWA STATE
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Reports that Avian Influenza Has Been Detected in Additional Birds in the State

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Reports that Avian Influenza Has Been Detected in Additional Birds in the State. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on December 7, 2022, that some captive birds in northeast Louisiana had perished of H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu. The disease was also found and verified in hunter-harvested blue-winged teal in Southwest Louisiana in October by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL).
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Recognizing 41 Public Schools For Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels in Reading and Math

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made on students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department today recognized 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy