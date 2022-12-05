Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
The Cosmopolitan Club and Diabetes Inc. set out to fight diabetes
The Cosmopolitan Club started in Rapid City in 1929, and it is an organization that has set out to fight diabetes, and they have given over $7 million for research for diabetes internationally. At the local level, they raise funds for Diabetes Inc. and other organizations and they gave $40,000 in 2022 alone.
newscenter1.tv
What is next for Rapid City’s Rowan Grace after “The Voice?”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rowan Grace is back in Rapid City after competing on The Voice, a national music competition. She spoke to NC1 on Thursday about what it’s like being back, and what she plans to do next. What’s been the biggest adjustment coming home?. What...
KEVN
Rapid City family shares passion for Christmas in the form of a tiny town
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Holiday decorations come in all sizes. Although it may be on the small side, a family passionate about Christmas wanted the entire community to see how they deck the halls. “The Christmas Village has been in my family for at least 41 years,” said Jessica...
newscenter1.tv
Christmas on the Prairie: the craft and vendor show by Douglas Schools you don’t want to miss
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Are you looking for that perfect Christmas gift, but you just can’t seem to find it? Well, “Christmas on the Prairie” just might be the event for you. Christmas on the Prairie is an craft and vendor show put on by Douglas...
newscenter1.tv
1+1 – Amy Richards looks to bring live music to her classrooms in rural Meade County
UNION CENTER, S.D.– For Meade County Rural Schools, music teacher Amy Richards drives around to five different locations in order to reach all of her students. And when she found out she was the recipient of a $500 gift card for her classroom as part of the 1+1 Giveaway, she was so surprised she did not what to do.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this map of Rapid City’s best Christmas lights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tour de Lights was created six years ago by Seth Malott, the owner of Century 21 ClearView Realty. It was an idea he came up with to keep track of his family’s favorite decorated homes during the holidays. “Back in 2016, my wife and...
newscenter1.tv
Jolly Lane Greenhouse shares how to keep your poinsettia alive through the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. – While Christmas trees might be the most obvious foliage that comes to mind, there are a few other plants that are popular this time of year. Tim Sime, owner of Jolly Lane Greenhouse, shared a few tips on how to care for plants this holiday season. Many of these plants can be purchased at various stores in Rapid City.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners
DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
newscenter1.tv
Three things to know before heading to the Rapid City Rush game on Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– If you are heading to the Rapid City Rush game on December 10, make sure you bring a stuffed animal with you. Rush Gives Back Night is back again at The Monument, complete with the in-game Teddy Bear Toss. Rapid City Rush Vice President of Business Development Valerie Webster explains more.
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
monument.health
Family Medicine Physician joins Monument Health Flormann Street clinic
Rapid City, SD (Dec. 5, 2022) – Monument Health welcomes Christopher Robbins, M.D., CCD, Family Medicine Physician to the Rapid City Clinic, Flormann Street. Dr. Robbins is a patient-oriented family medicine physician who treats pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric patients. He takes a hands-on approach to health care when helping patients with a wide range of health and lifestyle related issues. As a clinically certified densitometrist, Dr. Robbins can read DXA scans that allow him to diagnose osteoporosis and aid in its prevention and treatment.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this massive Christmas village in Downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Nerdy Nuts, a local “exotic” peanut butter company, is putting on a Christmas Town event at The Hive, in Main Street Square, for the next couple of weeks. Christmas Town features a massive Christmas village with 102 different structures that was designed by...
newscenter1.tv
Reset Weight in Rapid City gives a few tips to avoid the holiday weight gain from sweets and feasts
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With cookies baking in the oven and another feast on the horizon, you may be concerned about holiday weight gain. Cheryl Rasmussen, owner and weight loss consultant of Reset Weight, shares some practical tips on how to avoid the holiday bulge. Whether its taking a walk with friends or family or strolling through Rapid City’s Storybook Island’s Christmas Nights of Lights, staying hydrated throughout the day is crucial. There are a few ways that you can help yourself through the holidays.
newscenter1.tv
Three main topics discussed at Rapid City Coffee with Planners; Airbnb is one of the hot topics
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City residents had an opportunity to put in their two cents with city planners Wednesday afternoon. Rapid City held one of its Coffee with Planners events at City Hall. During this session three timely topics were highlighted including short term rentals, a hot topic since...
KELOLAND TV
Crews need to remove construction material in Rapid City fire call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Thursday morning fire at an apartment under construction gave firefighters a challenge, the Rapid City Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page. The fire was reported at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8 on the 2200 block of East Philadelphia Street....
Black Hills Pioneer
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Kaydence Packed located safe
UPDATE (12/8/22 – 9:57 a.m.): 12-year-old Kaydence Packed has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said...
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche Methodist Church to host 24th annual living nativity
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Methodist Church will host its 24th annual living nativity from 6:30–7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the church located at 1804 Seventh Ave. “It’s a lighted path around the church. We will have live animals — goats, cows, and donkeys — and actors portraying the scenes in costume with readers who read biblical scriptures,” said Eileen Miller, the office manager. “Some of the actors are our church members, but a lot of other churches, civic groups, and community members come to participate, too.”
kotatv.com
Below normal temperatures continue through midweek
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More clouds are expected north of I-90 with less to the south. Temperatures will be near normal with lows in the teens and 20s. Plenty of sunshine in the morning hours, but clouds up north could sink down into the Black Hills region making things partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to 30s for much of the area. We are sunny for Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s once again.
