ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

The Cosmopolitan Club and Diabetes Inc. set out to fight diabetes

The Cosmopolitan Club started in Rapid City in 1929, and it is an organization that has set out to fight diabetes, and they have given over $7 million for research for diabetes internationally. At the local level, they raise funds for Diabetes Inc. and other organizations and they gave $40,000 in 2022 alone.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out this map of Rapid City’s best Christmas lights

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tour de Lights was created six years ago by Seth Malott, the owner of Century 21 ClearView Realty. It was an idea he came up with to keep track of his family’s favorite decorated homes during the holidays. “Back in 2016, my wife and...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners

DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

Heavy snow expected next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
RAPID CITY, SD
monument.health

Family Medicine Physician joins Monument Health Flormann Street clinic

Rapid City, SD (Dec. 5, 2022) – Monument Health welcomes Christopher Robbins, M.D., CCD, Family Medicine Physician to the Rapid City Clinic, Flormann Street. Dr. Robbins is a patient-oriented family medicine physician who treats pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric patients. He takes a hands-on approach to health care when helping patients with a wide range of health and lifestyle related issues. As a clinically certified densitometrist, Dr. Robbins can read DXA scans that allow him to diagnose osteoporosis and aid in its prevention and treatment.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out this massive Christmas village in Downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Nerdy Nuts, a local “exotic” peanut butter company, is putting on a Christmas Town event at The Hive, in Main Street Square, for the next couple of weeks. Christmas Town features a massive Christmas village with 102 different structures that was designed by...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Reset Weight in Rapid City gives a few tips to avoid the holiday weight gain from sweets and feasts

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With cookies baking in the oven and another feast on the horizon, you may be concerned about holiday weight gain. Cheryl Rasmussen, owner and weight loss consultant of Reset Weight, shares some practical tips on how to avoid the holiday bulge. Whether its taking a walk with friends or family or strolling through Rapid City’s Storybook Island’s Christmas Nights of Lights, staying hydrated throughout the day is crucial. There are a few ways that you can help yourself through the holidays.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: 12-year-old Kaydence Packed located safe

UPDATE (12/8/22 – 9:57 a.m.): 12-year-old Kaydence Packed has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Belle Fourche Methodist Church to host 24th annual living nativity

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Methodist Church will host its 24th annual living nativity from 6:30–7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the church located at 1804 Seventh Ave. “It’s a lighted path around the church. We will have live animals — goats, cows, and donkeys — and actors portraying the scenes in costume with readers who read biblical scriptures,” said Eileen Miller, the office manager. “Some of the actors are our church members, but a lot of other churches, civic groups, and community members come to participate, too.”
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
kotatv.com

Below normal temperatures continue through midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More clouds are expected north of I-90 with less to the south. Temperatures will be near normal with lows in the teens and 20s. Plenty of sunshine in the morning hours, but clouds up north could sink down into the Black Hills region making things partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to 30s for much of the area. We are sunny for Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s once again.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy