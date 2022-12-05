ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. man sentenced to 20 years for killing innocent bystander

A Passaic County man who fatally shot a 22-year-old innocent bystander outside a Paterson nightclub four years ago was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison, authorities said. Ferreie Johnson, 28, of Paterson, was found guilty after a jury trial in October of second-degree reckless manslaughter and weapons charges in...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

5 hurt as driver of stolen car rear-ends ambulance, cops say

Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
NUTLEY, NJ
Daily Voice

Drug Raid Busts Newark Pair With 100+ Heroin Bricks, Cocaine: Prosecutor

Two women from Newark face drug trafficking charges after police seized "bricks" of heroin and cocaine during a raid Tuesday, Dec. 6. Newark police and detectives with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants at three properties Tuesday — one on the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue, another on the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue, and a third on Harrison Avenue in Garfield, officials said.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Man, despite being barred from Quick Chek, just had to get in there

On Nov. 23 at 10:55 p.m., Officer Angel Martinez responded to the Kearny Avenue Quick Chek where a carbon monoxide alarm had activated. While the officer was awaiting completion of the fire department’s investigation, he reportedly had to stop Dejon A. Wilson, 37, of Kearny, several times from entering the store. Not only was the store potentially unsafe at that point, but Wilson had previously been banned by the store’s management due to prior objectionable incidents there.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Public’s help sought as fall fatal shooting along Jersey Shore remains unsolved

Authorities are seeking the public’s help as they continue to search for whoever shot and killed a 26-year-old Neptune Township man more than two months ago. Devin Agolio-Stout was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which was parked on the 1700 block of Heck Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 6, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a robbery and assault of a woman in the city’s Central ward Tuesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a robbery report in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. The suspect assaulted a female victim by repeatedly striking her in the face and upper body. The victim was thrown to the ground as a result of the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police responded. After attempting to take her personal items, the suspect fled northbound toward 19th Avenue. The suspect is approximately The post Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Woman injured after being attacked, robbed in Millburn park, cops say

A teenager and a man were arrested after attacking and robbing a woman walking in a park in Millburn on Wednesday night, authorities said. The 46-year-old suffered “significant” facial injuries after the pair tackled her from behind and shoved her face into a cement sidewalk at Taylor Park about 7:40 p.m., Millburn police said in a statement Thursday.
MILLBURN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home

MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Daily Voice

ARMED ROBBERY RAMPAGE: Federal Judge Orders Passaic County Pair Held

Two Paterson men who were captured following a terrifying armed robbery rampage must remain in custody, a federal judge in Newark ordered. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter and an unidentified third bandit menaced customers with handguns, ordering them to lie on the floor, while robbed a Passaic bodega this past Aug. 22, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
PATERSON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Jersey City Hit-and-Run Collision

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. At approximately 4:35 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers, do not break your promise to the people of Newark | Opinion

Early this November, two Newark police officers and three other people, including a young boy, were shot in Newark and brought to University Hospital in Newark (UH). The 6-year-old boy arrived at UH with collapsed lungs and a gunshot wound to the spine. He was in the operating room within minutes, and his life was saved by the trauma surgeons.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Details Released In Maplewood Stabbing, Arson

A woman recently released from some type of institution is believed to have stabbed herself and set multiple fires in her Maplewood home the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.Responders at the scene on Maplewood Avenue noted some type …
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused Kidnapper Of Couple In Paterson Has Been Jailed Since Last Week, Authorities Reveal

Authorities revealed on Monday that one of several men who carjacked and abducted a couple in Paterson last week was actually captured in Bloomfield later that night. City resident Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was among several men who accosted the 38-year-old Paterson woman and her 47-year-old male companion from Long Island in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities announced on Dec. 5.
PATERSON, NJ
