N.J. man sentenced to 20 years for killing innocent bystander
A Passaic County man who fatally shot a 22-year-old innocent bystander outside a Paterson nightclub four years ago was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison, authorities said. Ferreie Johnson, 28, of Paterson, was found guilty after a jury trial in October of second-degree reckless manslaughter and weapons charges in...
5 hurt as driver of stolen car rear-ends ambulance, cops say
Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2, shuts down N.J. highway for 3 hours, police say
A crash involving a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way down a New Jersey highway seriously injured two people and closed the road down for three hours, State Police spokesman trooper Charles Marchan said. The vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Route 24 in Madison at...
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo
A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
Drug Raid Busts Newark Pair With 100+ Heroin Bricks, Cocaine: Prosecutor
Two women from Newark face drug trafficking charges after police seized "bricks" of heroin and cocaine during a raid Tuesday, Dec. 6. Newark police and detectives with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants at three properties Tuesday — one on the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue, another on the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue, and a third on Harrison Avenue in Garfield, officials said.
5 Pounds Of Pot In A Suitcase Spells Trouble For Rockland, Bergen Buds
Five pounds of pot for sale landed two men – one from Rockland, the other from Bergen – in trouble with the law.Nelson Cedeno, age 46, and Keith Chandler, age 32, of Garnerville, were stopped near Cedeno’s Woodcliff Lake home by detectives from the the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcoti…
theobserver.com
KPD: Man, despite being barred from Quick Chek, just had to get in there
On Nov. 23 at 10:55 p.m., Officer Angel Martinez responded to the Kearny Avenue Quick Chek where a carbon monoxide alarm had activated. While the officer was awaiting completion of the fire department’s investigation, he reportedly had to stop Dejon A. Wilson, 37, of Kearny, several times from entering the store. Not only was the store potentially unsafe at that point, but Wilson had previously been banned by the store’s management due to prior objectionable incidents there.
Public’s help sought as fall fatal shooting along Jersey Shore remains unsolved
Authorities are seeking the public’s help as they continue to search for whoever shot and killed a 26-year-old Neptune Township man more than two months ago. Devin Agolio-Stout was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which was parked on the 1700 block of Heck Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 6, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a robbery and assault of a woman in the city’s Central ward Tuesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a robbery report in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. The suspect assaulted a female victim by repeatedly striking her in the face and upper body. The victim was thrown to the ground as a result of the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police responded. After attempting to take her personal items, the suspect fled northbound toward 19th Avenue. The suspect is approximately The post Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman injured after being attacked, robbed in Millburn park, cops say
A teenager and a man were arrested after attacking and robbing a woman walking in a park in Millburn on Wednesday night, authorities said. The 46-year-old suffered “significant” facial injuries after the pair tackled her from behind and shoved her face into a cement sidewalk at Taylor Park about 7:40 p.m., Millburn police said in a statement Thursday.
Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home
MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint. Duo stole his money and car, police said.
A fast food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Nutley and police were still searching for the suspects Thursday evening, authorities said. Officers were called to Hilton Street around 7:30 p.m. and were told by the driver that he was threatened and robbed by a man and woman who stole his money, food and 2016 Acura, according to a statement from the Nutley Police Department.
ARMED ROBBERY RAMPAGE: Federal Judge Orders Passaic County Pair Held
Two Paterson men who were captured following a terrifying armed robbery rampage must remain in custody, a federal judge in Newark ordered. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter and an unidentified third bandit menaced customers with handguns, ordering them to lie on the floor, while robbed a Passaic bodega this past Aug. 22, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
hudsontv.com
Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Jersey City Hit-and-Run Collision
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. At approximately 4:35 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of...
Rutgers, do not break your promise to the people of Newark | Opinion
Early this November, two Newark police officers and three other people, including a young boy, were shot in Newark and brought to University Hospital in Newark (UH). The 6-year-old boy arrived at UH with collapsed lungs and a gunshot wound to the spine. He was in the operating room within minutes, and his life was saved by the trauma surgeons.
Details Released In Maplewood Stabbing, Arson
A woman recently released from some type of institution is believed to have stabbed herself and set multiple fires in her Maplewood home the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.Responders at the scene on Maplewood Avenue noted some type …
Police: Drunken NJ TRANSIT Passenger Hospitalized After Furious Fight
A drunk and disorderly bus passenger was arrested after he assaulted Hasbrouck Heights police officers who responded to the driver's call for help, authorities said. The NJ TRANSIT driver stopped the bus at Baldwin Avenue and Boulevard after Eloy Ulloa, 39, of Clifton became persistently disruptive around noontime Saturday, Dec. 3, Police Sgt. John Behr said.
Accused Kidnapper Of Couple In Paterson Has Been Jailed Since Last Week, Authorities Reveal
Authorities revealed on Monday that one of several men who carjacked and abducted a couple in Paterson last week was actually captured in Bloomfield later that night. City resident Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was among several men who accosted the 38-year-old Paterson woman and her 47-year-old male companion from Long Island in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities announced on Dec. 5.
News 12
Montclair homeowner who had luxury cars stolen says he believes he was targeted
A Montclair homeowner who had thieves steal two of his luxury cars says that he believes he was targeted. The homeowner tells News 12 New Jersey that it is possible that he was followed or that a GPS tracker was placed on one of the vehicles when it was parked somewhere.
