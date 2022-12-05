Read full article on original website
YouTube launches its own Twitch-like gaming emotes
In a recent community post (via The Verge), YouTube announced that it’s rolling out its own custom emotes, called YouTube emotes, thus giving its users a new way of interacting with their favorite creators. Users can access these emotes across YouTube in comment sections and during live chats, though...
Vivaldi adds Mastodon to its browser
The Vivaldi browser isn’t exactly Google Chrome, but it’s been a pretty popular browser alternative to some of the big brands. It’s been adding new and useful features like being able to automatically close tabs after a certain amount of time. Another future coming to Vivaldi is the integration with Mastodon.
How to turn off the always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro
With the introduction of the new iPhone 14 in September 2022, Apple also introduced an always-on display for the Pro models (that’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max). It’s about time Apple introduced this feature, after Android first introduced it with the Moto X way back in 2013. But it’s not a homerun like many thought it might be.
iQOO 11 is here with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more
Vivo’s iQOO announced two new flagship smartphones, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro. These two phones are very similar, though there are some differences we’ll talk about. Both are very powerful, though. The iQOO 11 series debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more.
Samsung begins rolling out game streaming to 2021 TVs
Earlier this year Samsung announced that select 2021 TVs and monitors would be gaining access to game streaming through the Samsung Gaming Hub app. Today the company is starting to roll out the update that brings the Gaming Hub to those older models. So if you own one, you will have a new way to play games soon. All without the need for ethernet cables, desktops or laptops, or game consoles.
Galaxy A22, Galaxy A23 & A23 5G receive the Android 13 update
Samsung last week released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy A22 5G. The company has now rolled out the latest Android version to the 4G model as well. The update is also available to both 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A23. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0...
Samsung's forgotten Galaxy A90 5G gets December update
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy A90 5G, a 2019 premium mid-range phone that never got a sequel. No, the handset isn’t getting Android 13. It never will. But the company is seeding the latest security patch to the device. The Galaxy A90 5G is picking up the December SMR (Security Maintenance Release).
Eufy's app now tells you that it sends data to the cloud
In light of the current controversy surrounding Eufy, the company has decided to add a disclaimer to its app. This disclaimer will let people know that footage thumbnails are being uploaded to the cloud when certain settings are enabled. Things are not looking good for the Anker sub-brand. In case...
There are beautiful new floral live wallpapers for Pixel Phones
Pixel phones have access to a wide range of curated wallpapers, and it’s an ever-evolving library. Google constantly adds new wallpapers to give to its Pixel phones, and a lot of them come in the Curated Culture category. Thanks to the newest update to Pixel phones, there are some new floral live wallpapers that you can assign today.
OnePlus Nord N300 Review: A pretty phone with a pretty big drawback
OnePlus brought a nice screen and battery to the budget market, but that's not enough to save it. This device was used for more than a month before this review was written. Chinese OEM OnePlus has made a name for itself over the years in the budget smartphone market- as in actual budget phones, not flagship killers. The latest entry in its OnePlus Nord line of affordable smartphones is the OnePlus Nord N300. This phone promises to bring some nice specs to the sub $300 Market.
Best Dynamic Island app for Android is now even better
Back in September, we talked about dynamicSpot, a Dynamic Island app for Android. It basically brought Apple’s Dynamic Island to Android phones, in a way. This is one of the best Dynamic Island apps for Android, and since September, it got constantly updated by the developer. It’s now even better.
Google's Nest Audio is next in line for Fuchsia OS upgrade
Google may soon upgrade the Nest Audio to Fuchsia OS. The company is testing the new operating system on the Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. It has already seeded Fuchsia OS to the original Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max, both of which ran Cast OS out of the box.
Android 13 starts rolling out to the ASUS ZenFone 9
Android 13 has started rolling out to the ASUS ZenFone 9. ASUS promised that the update will start rolling out in December, and it seems like the rollout has started. The OTA update arrived to our unit. Android 13 is now rolling out to the ASUS ZenFone 9. Yes, this...
AndroidHeadlines will no longer recommend Anker nor Eufy products, Here's why
Here at AndroidHeadlines, we’ve been big fans of Anker and its sub-brands – Eufy, Nebula, Soundcore, etc – for many years. In fact, most of us use their products on a daily basis. They’ve also been a fixture in our buyers’ guides and gift guides for many years. But unfortunately, that has to change.
Eufy Controversy: Everything you need to know
Eufy is in the midst of a massive controversy at the moment, and it’s causing a major backlash for the company. The Anker sub-brand was caught blatantly lying to its customers, and this lie is putting tons of people’s identities at risk. What’s going on with the company? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about this drama.
Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
Amazon now lets Luna subscribers stream Ubisoft games they own
Amazon Luna is gaining a new trick today that benefits the owners of Ubisoft games on PC. The service now allows you to stream Ubisoft PC games through Luna. The addition of this new feature expands the reach of Luna to those who may want to give it a try. And although it sounds a lot like the Ubisoft+ service that’s already available through Luna, it’s definitely not the same thing.
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Review: Proof that the tablet is not dead
Lenovo is here to show us that Samsung isn't the only company that makes great Android tablets. This tablet was used for a month before this review was written. The tablet market is in a really tough spot now, and that leads people to think that manufacturers have put less effort into their tablets. While the market is overrun with cheapo tablets you can get at Walmart, companies like Samsung and Apple continue to pour heart and soul into producing their flagship tablets. However, it’s not just about them. Lenovo also makes its line of premium tablets.
Holiday Gift Ideas 2022: WD_Black P40 Game Drive SSD
If you still need a gift for the gamer in your life this holiday, then look no further than the WD_Black P40 Game Drive SSD from Western Digital. This compact but powerful little drive is the perfect companion for the gamer on the go who plays games from a laptop. But it also works great as supplemental storage for the desktop gamer. Simply plug this little drive into your machine and boom. Instant access to storage where you can put some of your favorite games.
Rugged Ulefone Armor 12S handset is now available to pre-order
If you’re in the market for a rugged smartphone, Ulefone makes some of the most interesting ones. One of the company’s newest devices is the Ulefone Armor 12S, and it’s not available to pre-order. The Ulefone Armor 12S is available to pre-order for $179.99. You can pre-order...
