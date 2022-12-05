Read full article on original website
Boys ice hockey: Morristown beats Mountain Lakes-Boonton to begin season
Chris Kay led the way with three goals in Morristown’s 10-0 win over Mountain Lakes-Boonton at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Liam Wilson also contributed two goals and three assists in the win while Jackson Byrne, Brody Toye, Collin McKenna, Willem Kerr, and Clark Smith all scored as well. Thatcher...
Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Preseason Player of the Year watchlist
With a new girls basketball season right around the corner, players across the state are gearing up to lead their teams on the hardwood. Here is a look at NJ.com’s Preseason Player of the Year Watchlist, which consists of 25 players that are coming off impressive campaigns and will look to take their games to the next level this season.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Dec. 8
Bernards rolls past Gill St. Bernard’s in season opener - Boys ice hockey recap
Ryan Leonard and Jimmy Hathaway tallied four goals apiece to help Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex defeat Gill St. Bernard’s 9-3 at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Goalie Baylyn Shankman registered eight saves on 11 shots for Bernards (1-0), which outshot Gill St. Bernard’s, 43-11. Gill St. Bernard’s is 0-1. The N.J....
Boys Ice Hockey Photos: Wall at Toms River North
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
West Morris, Whippany Park play to a tie - Boys ice hockey recap
West Morris and Whippany Park played to a 3-3 tie at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Anthony Perrello made 23 saves for Whippany (0-0-1), which got a goal apiece from Michael Capozzi, Mike Monahan and Chase Olszewski. Zach Knopf, Michael Ferry and Tyler Hill scored a goal each for West...
Boys Ice Hockey: Westfield’s depth overwhelms No. 19 Hillsborough in 9-2 win
One of the things in which Westfield prides itself most is depth. It’s not just the ability to roll all lines but it’s the depth as a program overall. The turnout is always big during tryouts and the JV team strategically builds a tough schedule against the state’s best to prepare for the moment they make the jump to varsity.
Boys ice hockey: Huge 2nd period propels Freehold Township past Marlboro-Holmdel
James Caldwell-Withrow scored three goals in the second period to lift Freehold Township over Marlboro-Holmdel in the season opener at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. Marlboro led 3-1 after the first period thanks to a shorthanded goal by Alen Grigorian and a pair of scores from David Mord. Hayden Nuble,...
Stewart powers No. 2 Delbarton past Portledge (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Duncan Stewart scored a goal and assisted on two others to propel Delbarton, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 6-2 victory over Portledge (NY) at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. After Portledge tied the game in the second period at 2-2, Delbarton (1-0) closed out the period with two goals from Nick Faccone and a power play goal from Trip Pendy.
Devils tie another NHL record in 3-0 win over Blackhawks | 3 takeaways
Another game, another record-breaking win for the Devils. After crushing the last-place Blackhawks, 3-0, on Tuesday, coach Lindy Ruff’s team improved their record to 21-4-1 (43 points) – which leads the NHL though the quarter mark. The Devils are one of six teams in league history to achieve 21 wins in their first 26 contests.
No. 11 Princeton Day surprises No. 5 Bergen Catholic in boys ice hockey season opener
Rosh Nissangaratchie scored a goal and assist and Liam Jackson netted two assists to lead Princeton Day, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 4-2 victory over No. 5 Bergen Catholic at the Ice House in Hackensack. Princeton Day (1-0) scored three unanswered goals in the final two...
No. 10 St. Augustine takes down No. 20 Pope John - ice hockey recap
Andrew Hall registered one goal and an assist to lead St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-2 victory over No. 20 Pope John at Igloo Ice Arena in Mount Laurel. Luke King, Grayson Esposito, Ryan Valtes, Kai Ackerman scored a goal apiece for St. Augustine (1-0), which broke a 1-1 deadlock with a power play goal from Ryan Valtes in the second period assisted by Jackson Valtes.
Who are top boys basketball steals leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning steals leaders in New Jersey.
Stamm powers Kearny past Fair Lawn - Boys ice hockey recap
Sophomore Aiden Stamm scored a goal 2:21 into the game to set the tone as he finished with two goals and two assists in Kearny’s 5-1 victory over Fair Lawn at Secaucus Ice Rink. Kevin Zidiak’s power play goal pushed the Kearny (1-0) lead to 2-0 before Stamm added...
Verdons lead the way as Toms River South-East downs Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap
Jake Verdon and Brady Vernon each recorded a hat trick as Toms River South-East rolled to an 8-1 victory over Bayonne at Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Jake Verdon, a senior, had two assists, while Brady Vernon, a freshman, added one assist for Toms River South-East (1-0). Reilly Hoagland notched four assists, Jarrod Dye had and Michael Taliercio added a goal with an assist. Jason Revello made 11 saves.
Tom Hengel of Clearview is NJ.com’s Girls Cross-Country Coach of the Year, 2022
Tom Hengel has been coaching at Clearview High since 1981. It took until 2022 and probably the greatest team in the history of Pioneer athletics across all sports (if one dared to ask him) to capture his first state championship for girls cross-country.
Colonial Valley Conference boys soccer all-stars, 2022
Aidan Grund, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Jr. Carlton Cummings, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Sr. Rory Grace, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Jr. Daniel Pulido, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Jr. Gideon Lubin, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, So. Praneel Pothukanuri, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, Sr.
Life Center over Phelps (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Keith Brown Jr. made five 3-pointers as his 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals helped lead Life Center to an 83-78 victory over Phelps (PA) in Malvern, Penn. Reggie Dillard had 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Life Center (4-3). Bryce Butler added 16 points...
