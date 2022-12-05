ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

NJ.com

Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Preseason Player of the Year watchlist

With a new girls basketball season right around the corner, players across the state are gearing up to lead their teams on the hardwood. Here is a look at NJ.com’s Preseason Player of the Year Watchlist, which consists of 25 players that are coming off impressive campaigns and will look to take their games to the next level this season.
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey Photos: Wall at Toms River North

Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Devils tie another NHL record in 3-0 win over Blackhawks | 3 takeaways

Another game, another record-breaking win for the Devils. After crushing the last-place Blackhawks, 3-0, on Tuesday, coach Lindy Ruff’s team improved their record to 21-4-1 (43 points) – which leads the NHL though the quarter mark. The Devils are one of six teams in league history to achieve 21 wins in their first 26 contests.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 St. Augustine takes down No. 20 Pope John - ice hockey recap

Andrew Hall registered one goal and an assist to lead St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-2 victory over No. 20 Pope John at Igloo Ice Arena in Mount Laurel. Luke King, Grayson Esposito, Ryan Valtes, Kai Ackerman scored a goal apiece for St. Augustine (1-0), which broke a 1-1 deadlock with a power play goal from Ryan Valtes in the second period assisted by Jackson Valtes.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
NJ.com

Stamm powers Kearny past Fair Lawn - Boys ice hockey recap

Sophomore Aiden Stamm scored a goal 2:21 into the game to set the tone as he finished with two goals and two assists in Kearny’s 5-1 victory over Fair Lawn at Secaucus Ice Rink. Kevin Zidiak’s power play goal pushed the Kearny (1-0) lead to 2-0 before Stamm added...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Verdons lead the way as Toms River South-East downs Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap

Jake Verdon and Brady Vernon each recorded a hat trick as Toms River South-East rolled to an 8-1 victory over Bayonne at Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Jake Verdon, a senior, had two assists, while Brady Vernon, a freshman, added one assist for Toms River South-East (1-0). Reilly Hoagland notched four assists, Jarrod Dye had and Michael Taliercio added a goal with an assist. Jason Revello made 11 saves.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Life Center over Phelps (PA) - Boys basketball recap

Keith Brown Jr. made five 3-pointers as his 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals helped lead Life Center to an 83-78 victory over Phelps (PA) in Malvern, Penn. Reggie Dillard had 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Life Center (4-3). Bryce Butler added 16 points...
MALVERN, PA
NJ.com

